Minnesota Driver Sentenced to Probation in School Bus Crash that Injured 21 Students

A northern Minnesota woman was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty in connection with a 2024 crash that injured 21 students and a school bus driver, reported KSTP News.

According to the news report, Svea Lynn Snickers, 20, was sentenced Monday to three years of supervised probation after previously pleading guilty to two counts of criminal vehicular operation stemming from the Sept. 12, 2024, crash involving a Hibbing school bus.

As part of her sentence, Snickers must reportedly complete 200 hours of community service. According to the terms of her probation, she will receive two hours of community service credit for every hour she spends speaking publicly about the dangers of distracted driving. She was also ordered to pay $10,267.38 in restitution.

The crash reportedly occurred at the intersection of Highway 5 and Townline Road when Snickers, driving a Toyota RAV4, ran a stop sign and struck the side of the school bus. The impact caused the bus to skid sideways before rolling into a ditch.

Authorities said via the article that 21 students were injured in the crash, and 10 of them, along with both drivers, were transported to a hospital for treatment. No fatalities were reported.

Investigators reportedly determined that Snickers had been recording a video on Snapchat in the moments leading up to the collision. During an interview with Minnesota State Patrol troopers, she admitted to using the social media app immediately before the crash.

Following sentencing, Snickers expressed remorse for the incident, telling local news reporters that she wished the crash had never happened.

During the sentencing hearing, a parent of one of the injured students addressed Snickers directly, offering forgiveness.

“We are not mad at you. We forgive you,” the parent said. “We know this was an accident, and you’ve learned many life lessons.”

The case serves as another reminder of the dangers of distracted driving, particularly around school buses transporting students.

Written with the assistance of AI.

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