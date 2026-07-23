Mechanic Killed After School Bus Crushes Him in Pennsylvania Garage

A longtime mechanic was killed after the school bus he was repairing rolled and crushed him inside a Westmoreland County bus garage, reported CBS News.

According to the news report, Barry Barker was working on a school bus at the Lodestar Bus Lines garage in New Florence Borough when the incident occurred July 2 at approximately 9:30 a.m.

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Steve Limani said emergency responders were dispatched around 9:35 a.m. after an employee reported the unresponsive mechanic inside the garage.

“An employee at a bus garage … said they had a mechanic that was lying inside the garage, that [he] was unresponsive, and it appears he may have had an incident where a bus drove over him,” Limani said.

Investigators reportedly said Barker had been repairing a school bus that was experiencing brake problems. Police located cutting tools near Barker that appeared to have been used during the repair, though investigators have not yet determined exactly what caused the bus to begin moving.

The bus reportedly rolled over Barker before slowly traveling across 13th Street and coming to rest in a nearby yard. Authorities said the incident appears to have been accidental.

“It just seems like a horrific tragedy and a pure accident,” Limani said via the article. “From my understanding, he has been a mechanic for quite a long time, and he has been at that garage for an extended period of time.” He added that investigators currently have no reason to believe foul play or any criminal activity was involved.

The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office identified Barker and said the cause and manner of death remain pending following an autopsy and toxicology testing. State police continue to investigate how the school bus began moving while Barker was working underneath it.

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