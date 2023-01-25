Wednesday, January 25, 2023
Wire Reports

Ohio School Bus Transporting Multiple Students Hit by Gunfire

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo
Stock photo.

A Toledo (Ohio) Public Schools Bus, carrying multiple students, was hit by gunfire in the central part of the city, reported WTOL 11.

At approximately 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday ,police were reportedly received Shot Spotter alerts and an alert.

According to the news article, a police report stated that a total of 47 rounds were detected from three locations in the area. Officers reportedly recovered numerous shell casings from the scene. It was also discovered a school bus was struck once by a bullet near the intersection of Avondale and Evesham Avenue.

There were seven students plus the driver on board the bus at the time of the incident. However, no injuries were reported.

As of Wednesday morning, no arrests had been made. The incident remains under investigation.

Multimedia

Special Reports

Whitepapers

