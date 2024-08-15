Friday, August 16, 2024
Wire Reports

New York School Bus Struck by Bullet

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo

A Syracuse City School District school bus was struck by a bullet on Wednesday afternoon, reported Syracuse News.

The incident occurred at about 2:37 p.m. when the school bus was transporting four students along the 400 block of Highland Street.

According to the news report, the bullet went through the front of the bus then hit the radiator. The bus was immobilized and towed away. No injuries were reported at the time of the incident.

Police stated via the article that the bus was not the intended target and that whoever shot the bullets must have been standing on the side of the road. Mutiple casings were recovered at the scene.

The students’ parents were notified of the incident, and the children were transported home safely.

The incident remains under investigation and police are asking that anyone with information about the shooting should contact them.

