15-year-old Shot and Killed While Getting Off School Bus in Georgia

A Kendrick High School student was shot and killed as he exited his school bus, reported WTVM News.

The incident reportedly occurred Thursday, Sept. 19 at approximately 4:30 p.m., when the teen identified as Earkavion Lee was getting off his school bus and was fatally shot.

Authorities said via the article that the shooting took place in the 2300 block of Watkin Drive. They also confirmed that Lee died of his injuries at around 5:15 p.m. at Piedmont Columbus Regional hospital.

According to local news report, Lee is the brother of another Columbus teen, Earkus Porter, who was fatally shot at Belvedere Park in February. At this time, it is unclear if the two incidents are related.

Police added via the article that 20-year-old Roannil Clanton was taken into custody and is being charged with the murder of Lee. Clanton had his first court appearance on Sept 24, where he pleaded not guilty.

On Sept. 24 three more suspects were reportedly arrested in connection to the teen’s death. Demetrius Miles, Gregory Nelson and Marquis Roberts were each charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of the crime. Additional details are yet to be released, and the case remains under investigation.

According to local news report, Lee is the brother of another Columbus teen, Earkus Porter, who was fatally shot at Belvedere Park in February. No details of this incident were known, and it was not reported if the incidents were related.

Related: Two Students Killed in Georgia School Shooting

Related: 15-year-old Shot, Killed at Virginia School Bus Stop

Related: North Carolina Student Arrested for Shooting Gun on School Bus

Related: Round Up: Separate School Bus Stop Shootings Leave Students Injured