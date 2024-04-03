Wednesday, April 3, 2024
Arizona Student Found with Gun on School Bus
Wire Reports

Arizona Student Found with Gun on School Bus

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo
Stock photo.

Police launched an investigation after a child was found on board a school bus with a handgun in Phoenix, Arizona, reported FOX 10.

A student from Madison Rose Lane Elementary was found in possession of a firearm on board one of the district’s school buses prior to the start of the school day.

The school bus driver pulled the bus over and took the firearm from the student. It was not reported how the driver became aware of the weapon. The driver then notified school officials.

Once the bus arrived at school, school administrators took possession of the gun and met with the student to address concerns. The Phoenix Police Department was also contacted.

The article states that due to student privacy laws, specific details on the outcome of the incident have not been shared. School officials and parents are reportedly cooperating with authorities.

The incident remains under investigation.

