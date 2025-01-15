Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Wire Reports

Iowa Student Found with BB Gun on School Bus

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo

The Norwalk Community School District in Iowa is investigating a report of a gun on a school bus, reported KCCI News.

According to the news report, district leaders said received a report of a student with a gun on one of their school bus routes. The transportation director tracked down the bus mid-route and took the student off the bus.

Investigators reportedly said the student had a BB gun and district Superintendent Shawn Holloway said the student will not be allowed on school grounds until the investigation is finished.

