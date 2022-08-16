Philadelphia Students Sexually Assaulted on School Bus

A lawsuit alleges that fellow students sexually assaulted three Philadelphia Lamberton Elementary students during the school bus ride home from school, reported The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The special education students were 8 and 9 years and were reportedly forced to engage in sexual acts by older students.

The lawsuit was filed in the Philadelphia Common Pleas Court last week by one of the victim’s parents against school bus contractor First Student.

The news article states that several older students being transported in the bus were allowed to abuse and harass younger students. Specifically, the three younger students were threatened with violence if they did not perform sexual acts.

After the incident occurred, the bus driver reportedly texted the child’s mother stating that her son was “being nasty” with two other boys and that an incident report would be filed.

A.J Thomson, a lawyer representing one of the harassed children, said the text amounted to an accusation toward the three special needs kids rather than responding with discipline for the alleged perpetrators.

Thomson and Jared Zafran, another lawyer working on the case, said the bus was supposed to have an adult riding to monitor student behavior. But no one was present.

The boy has had to reportedly undergo medical and psychological treatment as a result of the alleged assault.

The 9-year-old’s parents allege First Student failed to properly train and supervise staff, address safety concerns, and provide adequate staffing and a safe environment. They seek upwards of $50,000 in damages.

Related: New York School Bus Driver Accused of Bribing Student for Explicit Photos

Related: California Student Molested for Months by School Bus Driver Awarded $10 Million

Related: First Student Selected to Provide Transportation Services for Battle Ground Public Schools and Hockinson School District

Related: Pennsylvania School Bus Aide Allegedly Sprays Students with Cleaning Solution