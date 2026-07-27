San Francisco Approves Lower Speed Limits Near 230 Schools

San Francisco transportation officials in California approved a plan to lower speed limits near approximately 230 public and private school campuses citywide as part of an effort to improve safety for students and their families, reported CBS News.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency Board of Directors approved the plan last week. The changes will be implemented over the next two years and will establish a default speed limit of 20 mph near schools while expanding the locations where 15 mph limits may be used.

School zones throughout San Francisco reportedly have speed limits of either 15 mph or 25 mph. According to the agency, a pedestrian struck by a vehicle traveling 20 mph has approximately a 90 percent chance of surviving. That chance falls to about 20 percent when a vehicle is traveling 40 mph.

“As families get ready for the new school year, they deserve to know that they’ll be sending their kids out to safer streets so they can get to class and back home, every day, without fear,” Mayor Daniel Lurie said.

San Francisco Unified School District Superintendent Maria Su said the lower speed limits represent an important step toward protecting students, supporting families and making streets safer for everyone. Officials plan to implement lower limits near several campuses before the new school year begins. Those schools include Dr. William L. Cobb Elementary, Leonard R. Flynn Elementary, St. Anthony-Immaculate Conception School, Jefferson Elementary, Roosevelt Middle and Ruth Asawa San Francisco School of the Arts.

The expanded limits were reportedly made possible by Assembly Bill 382, which the California Legislature passed zone5. The agency is also pursuing other traffic safety improvements around campuses. Planned measures include more than 40 school-zone crossing improvements and daylighting at more than 2,300 intersections near schools.

Crossing guards and Safe Routes to School programs will continue supporting student safety. Additionally, a project is underway near Mission Bay Elementary School to install protected bicycle lanes and high-visibility crossings. The school is scheduled to open in August.

Written with the assistance of AI.

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