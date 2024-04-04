New York Man Arrested for Speeding Past a Stopped School Bus

The driver of a Toyota Camry was arrested after he failed to stop for a school bus in Syracuse, New York, reported WHAM 13.

The incident reportedly occurred on March 28,when 66-year-old Quan Van Pham drove past a stopped school bus as a student was preparing to exit. The school bus driver had to pull the student by the backpack to keep her from exiting as Pham sped past the bus.

According to the news report, Pham was later arrested for reckless endangerment and was released on an appearance ticket. He was also issued multiple traffic tickets.

A surveillance video captured by a nearby camera reportedly showed the moments leading up to and when the vehicle passed the bus. The student’s mother was waiting for her daughter and threw her hands in the air in disbelief of Pham’s actions.

