Maryland Student Arrested for Bringing Handgun On Board School Bus

A Frederick Douglass high school student in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, was arrested for carrying a handgun on the school bus, reported Msn News.

According to the news report, the Prince George’s County Police Department stated that the 16-year-old, whose identity was not revealed, was on the school bus showing the gun to other students.

The police also stated that it was one of those other students who notified the school resource officer and school security officers. They proceeded to search for 16-year-old student at school, and when they found him the gun was located in his backpack.

Police said the gun was reportedly unloaded, but there was ammunition in the student’s backpack.

The student was arrested at the scene and has been charged as an adult with handgun on person, dangerous weapon on school property, and possession of a firearm by a minor.

