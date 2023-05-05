Stolen Car Crashes into School Bus in Wisconsin

Several people were injured when a reckless driver in a stolen car crashed into a school bus, reported TMJ4 News.

The crash occurred outside Morse Middle School for the Gifted and Talented in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, around 9 a.m. on Monday, when a group of individuals driving a stolen vehicle struck the school bus.

A video obtained by local news shows a white Kia swerving down the street while people were hanging out of the driver’s- and passenger-side windows. Once the Kia crashes into the bus, video shows the passenger falling out and being dragged on the ground.

The occupants of the vehicle reportedly fled the scene on foot,leaving behind a 15-year-old, who was later transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to the article, Milwaukee Police said that an 11-year-old, who was on the bus, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Milwaukee Police Department stated the crash remains under investigation, and they are actively looking for unknown suspects.

