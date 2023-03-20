Monday, March 20, 2023
Stolen Vehicle Crashes into New York School Bus

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo

Two individuals were arrested in New York after they allegedly stole a Jeep at knife point then crashed the vehicle into a school bus, reported Fox News.

Rochester police said that two suspects stole the red Jeep from a 51-year-old woman. During the stop, the suspects drove into one of the police cars and took off.

The suspect then drove the wrong way down a street before crashing into a school bus that was carrying 17 children.

The two suspects then reportedly jumped out of the car and fled on foot before being apprehended. There were no reported injuries at the time of the incident.

