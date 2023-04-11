Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Wire Reports

Florida Man Initiates Police Chase in Stolen School Bus

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo

A Florida man allegedly led Pennsylvania cops on a wild chase after stealing a school bus with a dead deer in tow. He proceeded to remove his clothes as he ran, reported NY Post News.

According to authorities, Tony Jay Saunders of Port Saint Lucie, Florida, was spotted driving a yellow school bus erratically with flashing headlights in the parking lot of a Rite Aid in Dillsburg, Pennsylvania on Tuesday morning.

Police had reportedly determined Saunders had stolen the bus, but when they pulled him over, he allegedly hit the gas pedal and began driving the bus at high speed.

Police stated via the article that Saunders exited the highway and nearly overturned the bus. Afterward, he jumped out of the bus and ran through a wooded area in a nearby neighborhood while taking off his clothes as he fled. Not long after, the police arrested him fully naked.

As Saunders was taken away, he reportedly told police he had planned to use the dead deer in the back of the bus as garden fertilizer and also admitted to stealing the bus.

Saunders was charged with reckless driving, attempting to elude an officer, receiving stolen property and resisting arrest.

