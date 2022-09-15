Thursday, September 15, 2022
Watch: Wisconsin School Bus Stranded in Flood Water

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo

Video footage shows a school bus with approximately 20 student passengers on board getting stuck in high waters during drop-off Monday morning at Pilgrim Park Middle School in Elm Grove, Wisconsin.

The Elm Grove Police stated that Pilgrim Parkway was closed from Watertown Plank Road to Westover Road due to flooding. Furthermore, a river flood warning and a flood watch were in effect for much of southeastern Wisconsin.

The students evacuated the bus safely, and no injuries were reported.

