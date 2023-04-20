Pennsylvania Drivers Injured After School Bus Crash

A Central Dauphin Middle School bus crashed into another vehicle on Wednesday morning leaving both drivers injured, reported ABC 27 News

Pennsylvania State Police spokeswoman Megan Frazer stated via social media that the incident occurred in the 7200 block of Linglestown Road, and involved a Central Dauphin Middle School bus and another vehicle.

According to a local news article, three students were on board the bus at the time of the incident, and one sustained a minor injury.

The crash occurred when the school bus was parked in the right lane facing east and at the end of a driveway along the road. A second vehicle, which was traveling in the right lane, struck the bus at the rear driver-side bumper.

State Police said both drivers were transported by Life Lion to Hershey Medical Center. At this report, it was unclear what exactly prompted the crash and the current condition of the drivers. The incident remains under investigation.

