Student Hit, Killed at Wisconsin School Bus Stop

A Wisconsin student died after being struck by a passing motorist while standing in a driveway and awaiting to board their school bus.

According to a news release from the Town of Excelsior by Sauk County Sheriff, an initial investigation reports that on May 12 at around 7:30 a.m. a School District of Reedsburg school bus was stopped and facing westbound. The school bus was reportedly stopped to pick up a resident on the north side of the highway. The student, whose name and age were not identified at this writing, was outside the bus and had yet to board.

It is unclear if the stopped school bus had its lights flashing and stop-arm extended. However, a 2010 Ford F150 pickup truck traveling westbound failed to slow down in time to stop behind the school bus. The truck driver, who also remained unidentified at this report, took “evasive action to the right.”

The new release states that the truck driver sideswiped the rear right side of the bus and continued across the driveway, striking the student. The truck continued to travel westbound until coming to rest in a ditch.

First responders arrived and performed life-saving measures, but the student died at the scene.

The truck driver sustained minor injuries, and the school bus driver and student passengers on board the bus were not injured. The students were transported to Webb Middle School for family reunification. The School District of Reedsburg has communicated with families involved and is providing additional resources to support students.

The crash remains under investigation.