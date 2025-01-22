Missouri Child Hit by Pickup Truck While Getting Off School Bus

A kindergartener is in the hospital after being struck by a truck while exiting his school bus in Missouri, reported KFVS News.

The incident reportedly occurred on Monday Jan.13, when the 6-year-old, who was not identified at this writing, was getting off the school bus and was hit by a passing vehicle.

According to the news report, the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) responded to the crash. Officers said via the article that a 19-year-old man was driving his truck southbound when he tried to stop, but his vehicle began sliding. That’s when he hit the 6-year-old.

When EMS arrived at the scene of the incident, Stg. Clark Parrott from the MSHP reportedly stated the child was conscious and alert.

Advertisement

The child’s father told local news reporters his son had a broken pelvis and a broken femur due to the incident. Additionally, the child had a small bleed on his brain that doctors were keeping an eye on.

Related: 5-Year-Old Hit by Car While Running to Catch School Bus in Utah

Related: 8-Year-Old Pedestrian Hit by School Bus Near San Antonio, Texas

Related: Missouri Student Struck, Killed By School Bus

Related: 9-year-old Boy Struck by SUV While Waiting for School Bus