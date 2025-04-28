Texas Retired Couple Hands Out Easter Baskets at School Bus Stop

A couple in a Houston, Texas neighborhood brought smiles to children’s faces by giving them handmade Easter baskets as they exited their school bus, reported People News.

According to the news report, 77-year-old Mario De Los Santos and 73-year-old Diana De Los Santos performed the act of kindness outside their home on April 14 at the nearby bus stop.

De Los Santos retired 20 years ago as an associate superintendent at Pasadena Independent School District, while Mario retired 18 years ago from his position as a manager of human resources for the City of Houston.

The couple’s holiday outreach does not stop at Easter, but it extends for Halloween and Christmas, where they share crafts and gifts with neighbors.

Advertisement

The article states that the couple’s gesture caught the eye of a local mother, Lidia Barcenas Rodriguez, who happened to be picking up her kids at the time. It sparked a new friendship between the neighbors.

That day each child reportedly received a large bunny shaped “egg” that opened and was filled with candy and stickers.

Rodriguez said via the article that the experience has resonated far beyond her own home and lifted her spirits in humanity.

Related: Massachusetts School District to Host “Stuff-A-Bus” Event for Holiday Toy Drive

Related: Colorado Parents Raise Money for Holiday Surprises for School Bus Drivers

Related: Kentucky School Bus Driver Gifts Pajamas to Student Onboard Bus

Related: Kansas School Bus Drivers Deliver Christmas Gifts