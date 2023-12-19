Colorado Parents Raise Money for Holiday Surprises for School Bus Drivers

Parents in Arvada, Colorado, raised $13,000 last week to give Jeffco Public School bus drivers and transportation workers gifts this holiday season, reported Fox 31 News.

According to the news article, school bus drivers that have been transporting students through snow and cold temperatures came back to their terminals and found donuts along with a gift.

The gift was reportedly $13,000 that was raised from donations provided by the Jeffco families and Hestra Gloves, along with food donations. The drive resulted in 60 dozen donuts for all four bus terminals and 369 pairs of Hestra gloves for all the drivers, terminal workers, mechanics and food delivery drivers.

School bus driver Lloyd McElheny told local news reporters he was touched by gesture. The parents leading the effort, belonging to Jeffco Kids First group where 6,000 families are involved, said they are extremely appreciative of their bus drivers’ dedication and hard work.

