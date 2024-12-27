Kansas School Bus Drivers Deliver Christmas Gifts

First Student employees in Wichita, Kansas, loaded gifts onto school buses to deliver to Wichita Public Schools students and families in need, reported KNS News.

According to local news reports, bus drivers and staff had collected donations to benefit nearly 30 students. The drivers identified children they see on their daily routes whose families may be struggling this season. First Student employees loaded three school buses to deliver the gifts collected.

One mother whose kids received gifts told local news reporters she was glad hers were selected to set a good example.

Toys, clothing and other items were reportedly among the items delivered.

