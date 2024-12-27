Saturday, December 28, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin TikTok Twitter Youtube
HomeWire ReportsKansas School Bus Drivers Deliver Christmas Gifts
Wire Reports

Kansas School Bus Drivers Deliver Christmas Gifts

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo
Girl holds Christmas presents

First Student employees in Wichita, Kansas, loaded gifts onto school buses to deliver to Wichita Public Schools students and families in need, reported KNS News.

According to local news reports, bus drivers and staff had collected donations to benefit nearly 30 students. The drivers identified children they see on their daily routes whose families may be struggling this season. First Student employees loaded three school buses to deliver the gifts collected.

One mother whose kids received gifts told local news reporters she was glad hers were selected to set a good example.

Toys, clothing and other items were reportedly among the items delivered.

Advertisement

Related: Gallery: Student Transporters Celebrate Holiday Season
Related: Massachusetts School District to Host “Stuff-A-Bus” Event for Holiday Toy Drive
Related: Colorado Parents Raise Money for Holiday Surprises for School Bus Drivers
Related: New Incentives in Place to Keep Illinois School Bus Drivers Working During Holidays

Previous article
Electric School Bus Production Remains Flat, Mirrors Overall Data

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

November 2024

Meet the 2024 Transportation Director of the Year, Craig Beaver, director of transportation at Beaverton School District in Oregon....

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2024

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

Does your operation provide staff with end of the year performance evaluations?
50 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2023 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.