Moments Matter

Wow, I learned a lot last month at the STN EXPO West in Reno, Nevada. Over 1,000 school transportation professionals joined a dynamic convergence of training, networking and innovation while exploring cutting-edge solutions, sharing best practices, and inspiring transformative change in school transportation.

Among the standout moments were keynote addresses by Jon Petz, the “Amazement Artist,” and Jim Schiffler, a veteran transportation leader. Together, their insights provided actionable strategies for fostering engagement, leadership and operational excellence

The Transportation Director Summit in Lake Tahoe featured Petz’s “Rules of Amazement,” a framework for transforming mundane interactions into meaningful, memorable experiences. During his four-part executive leadership workshop, Petz explored personal branding, the power of focus versus perspective, and embracing simple solutions. His presentation resonated deeply with school transportation leaders, emphasizing the profound impact of small, intentional actions, when every moment with students, parents or colleagues matters.

Two days later, Petz delivered his keynote address to the full conference on “Igniting Significance Through Simple Moments,” weaving a unique blend of business leadership,

inspiration and magical entertainment.

Petz opened with a personal, childhood story about learning a magic trick from his father, a fleeting moment that forged a lasting emotional connection. He also shared a memory of his own school bus driver, Mr. Pope, whose kindness left an indelible mark. Petz challenged attendees to ask themselves, “Do I perform to create an amazing moment, or do I perform just enough to get by?” This question struck a chord in an industry often fraught with stress and high stakes, urging professionals to reimagine their daily touch-points. These can be greeting a student, resolving a parent’s concern, or mentoring a colleague.

He shared another story about performing magic for a critically ill child named Nathan, illustrating how saying “yes” to a single opportunity created a transformative moment. Petz distributed seven of hearts cards to the audience, symbolizing his hope to reconnect with Nathan’s family someday, and encouraged attendees to seize similar moments in their work. Petz’s presentation moved the audience to tears and ended with a standing ovation.

The message was clear. Safety and trust are paramount in school transportation. Small acts of connection can build engaged, passionate teams and foster lasting trust with communities. Petz left attendees inspired to elevate their performance and create wow moments that drive team morale and student safety.

The next day’s keynote by Jim Schiffler, retired president of Minnesota bus dealer North Central Bus & Equipment, delivered a compelling session based on his book, “Stepping Up: From Valued Employee to Supervisor.” Schiffler addressed the complex challenges of transitioning a valued employee into a supervisory role, a common hurdle for school transportation professionals moving into leadership positions. His session provided actionable insights for identifying and nurturing the next generation of leaders in

an industry facing driver shortages and evolving operational demands. The insights were particularly relevant in addressing the challenge of promoting drivers and support

staff into supervisory roles while maintaining team cohesion and operational efficiency.

Schiffler emphasized the importance of organizational culture, drawing from his success in creating environments where employees feel safe, respected and valued. He said talented individuals are often dissuaded from stepping into leadership roles out of fear they are not “good enough.” He offered a roadmap for overcoming these doubts, focusing on practical steps to build confidence and competence. Schiffler’s strategies included fostering open communication, recognizing individual contributions and aligning personal growth with organizational goals.

Schiffler’s session highlighted the need for intentional mentorship and training to prepare employees to lead. He shared real-world examples, illustrating how empowering

employees to “make a difference” not only boosts morale but also enhances safety and service quality. His approach resonated with attendees tasked with managing diverse

teams under tight budgets and regulatory pressures. He offered a blueprint for cultivating leaders able to navigate the industry’s unique challenges.

The transformative power of leadership and connection in school transportation inspired attendees to harness simple moments and to build trust and engagement, directly impacting student experiences and team dynamics. Petz’s and Schiffler’s insights offered strategies to enhance safety, improve operations and foster a culture of purpose and excellence. By applying these lessons, school transportation professionals can drive meaningful change that benefit their students.

We all have the power to transform simple everyday tasks into significant and impactful contributions. Encourage and empower your team to be what Petz called, “Showtime Ready.” This is a trusted method of achieving peak performance and driving toward a shared goal of student success.

Editor’s Note: As reprinted from the August 2025 issue of School Transportation News

