Download App for Upcoming STN EXPO East Conference

The official app sponsored by Transfinder gives attendees of STN EXPO East in Charlotte-Concord, North Carolina, all the event information they need, as well as a place to make connections.

1. Download the EventScribe App

Search for “Eventscribe” on the Apple App Store or on Google Play. Alternatively, scan the QR code below with your phone and it will automatically direct you.

Install and open the app. Find your event icon in the Upcoming Events (bottom row) or search for STN EXPO East.

Advertisement

2. Log in to the App

Once the event is selected, you will be prompted to login. Enter your email address and password (the same credentials you used to register for the event – password is your Registrant ID).

3. Access the Event Features

After logging in, you can access event schedules, session details, speaker information, exhibitor lists, and more.

Browse the event information and create a personal schedule by tapping on the star next to presentation titles. If you pre-registered for a session, it will show up as a “Favorite” session.

Tips!

Download the app before you go! Wi-Fi connection onsite can affect the functionality of the app.

The four icons at the top of the home screen allow quick access to information on Schedules, Speakers, Exhibitors, and the Activity Feed. Also on the home screen are shortcuts to the Scavenger Hunt, Trade Show Floor Plan, list of Attendees, and Event Information.

Use the Schedule tab to see all the available sessions and select the star button next to your chosen ones to create personalized schedules for the week.

From the app homepage, access lists of Attendees and Trade Show Exhibitors. Send connection requests to other attendees and mark the star next to vendors who you meet and chat with to keep the conversations flowing even after the conference.

Share your thoughts! After each session, complete a quick three-question survey to provide feedback. Near the end of the conference, an overall evaluation will be available for your general impressions. Your input is greatly appreciated!

The Scavenger Hunt starts on Monday, March 24, the day of the Trade Show. Visit vendor booths to scan QR codes and unlock questions to answer. The more Trade Show booths you visit and correct answers you give, the faster you climb the leaderboard toward some slam-dunk prizes!

As always, stay tuned at stnonline.com and social media channels for extensive conference and trade show coverage, including articles, photo galleries, videos and more.

Related: STN EXPO East Presents Tour of Thomas Built Buses Plant

Related: STN EXPO East Keynote Speaker Brings Dynamic Performance Strategies to North Carolina

Related: Innovative, Bus Technology Meet for Immersive Experience at STN EXPO East

Related: STN EXPO East Sessions Focus on Fire Safety, Partnerships with First Responders