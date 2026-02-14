STN EXPO East to Feature Illegal Passing Trends, Safety Recommendations

Industry consultant Derek Graham will take the stage at STN EXPO East to shed light on the trends of illegal passing trends involving school buses, the work of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to combat the crimes, and provide recommendations to protect the students on and off the yellow school bus.

The “Trends in Illegal Passing Awareness & Enforcement” session will be held March 29, on day four of the conference in Charlotte-Concord, North Carolina. Graham has a career history of passion for school bus safety as an industry consultant and former state director of pupil transportation with the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction as well as past president of the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services (NASDPTS).

Graham’s home state of North Carolina was the first state to initiate an annual count of illegal passing trends, dating back to 1998. He co-coordinated the annual NASDPTS national school bus illegal passing count with Charlie Hood, at the time state director for Florida and later the association’s executive director, and worked with NHTSA to implement one of the first enforcement campaign using stop arm cameras.

During the STN EXPO East session, Graham will look at recent NASDPTS survey findings that found a drop in the number of illegal passing incidents last past school year. As he analyzes this and other federal data, he will explain the recent efforts of federally directed NHTSA studies that look at various components of the student transportation ecosystem to help reduce instances of illegal passing. This will include a breakdown of the NHTSA toolkit for planning safety school bus stops and routes and their evaluation of the technology offerings that target illegal passing as well their effectiveness. Graham will use his detailed knowledge of the nuance of federal laws and initiatives to summarize and explain how this research influenced NHTSA’s recommended actions to improve school bus safety.

Attendees will gain practical insights into how the results of these initiatives at the federal level can help further safety at their operations.

