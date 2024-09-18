Behavior Expert Brings Special Needs De-Escalation Tools to TSD Conference

Behavior consultant Jo Mascorro is returning to the Transporting Students with Disabilities and Special Needs (TSD) Conference stage to share insights on how student transporters can use empathy better serve students with behavior issues on the school bus.

Mascorro last spoke at the 2018 TSD conference, where she discussed the importance of protecting students’ ‘emotional health and approaching behavioral challenges from a place of understanding. This year, she will be addressing attendees in Frisco, Texas during a four-hour keynote and workshop on the do’s and don’ts of de-escalation with students who have special needs. Mascorro will use real-life scenarios from her extensive career to demonstrate how the student transportation industry can restructure the way it approaches behavioral challenges and the care of students with special needs.

Her 46-year background in education began at Texas Tech University. Early on in her career, she was recruited to work in a program for students who were deaf and blind. Her role expanded to students with behavioral disorders where she learned how to navigate the often emotionally difficult world of working with students with disabilities and providing the best care possible that also protects the emotional health and dignity of the children.

Since then, she has been closely monitoring the increase of behavioral challenges that educators face and her keynote will problem-solve, open dialogue and equip attendees to leave with tools they can implement at their operations. Mascorro will highlight factors such as parental involvement, technology and communication between schools and transportation departments, all which affect the role of student transporters.

Mascorro’s keynote “De-escalation with Dignity” will be held on Friday, Nov. 8 from 8 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Save $100 on conference registration with the Early Bird Discount, valid through Oct. 4. Visit tsdconference.com to register and view the conference agenda. The TSD Conference will be held Nov. 9 through Nov. 12.

