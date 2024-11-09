TSD Conference Opens with Message of Empathy for Challenging Behaviors on School Buses

FRISCO, Texas – Stressful situations and conflicts involving students with disabilities or special needs are best de-escalated with dignity by “remembering that these children are individuals first” and understanding how the human brain works, consultant Jo Mascorro said.

“I want you to walk out of here thinking just a little bit different … about how you’re going to respond,” she added during the Friday opening training session at the Transporting Students with Disabilities and Special Needs Conference held at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Dallas Frisco Hotel and Convention Center.

Mascorro explained that the part of the brain known as the amygdala — which she nicknamed the “screaming almonds” because of its small size and literal translation from the Greek language — sparks an intense reaction in challenging situations that overrides the rational frontal lobe. That reaction is more acute in children because the human brain doesn’t fully develop until the mid-20s.

“With that kid, the brain is releasing a huge amount of energy and the frontal lobe shuts down. Why is it such a big deal? It’s because it’s your executive function,” she said. “You’re talking to a brain that can’t dynamically work.”

Advertisement

At the same time, the human brain — adult or child — is wired to anticipate events in order to prepare an appropriate reaction.

“There’s not a brain in this room that doesn’t know how to anticipate. But we don’t pay attention to the universal fact: All brains want to anticipate. You can count in double digits the things you had control over when you woke up this morning. Think how important control is to you.

“Children with special needs don’t decide when they’re getting up, what they’re going to wear, what they’re going to have for breakfast,” she continued. “The second they get up, their life is being controlled. … What do they control? They can only control their behavior.”

Because children’s brains are constantly changing, school bus drivers as well as educators should have daily conversations with children about expectations for bus behavior. And when a behavior won’t go away, adults should give it a time and place to happen. One driver’s successful ploy, Mascorro said, is to challenge children to quietly pay attention to traffic along most of the route but scream their loudest scream at a particular spot each day.

Meanwhile, research bears out that anger is the emotion that humans recognize first and hold onto most firmly. Children who face communication challenges understandably feel angry when they’re frustrated, resulting in outbursts that may seem baffling but shouldn’t be. School bus drivers and aides need to constantly communicate what they’re doing and where they’re going to alleviate the anxiety to comes from children’s normal anticipation.

Mascorro underscored that non-communicative children are actually “communicating machines,” but adults often fail to take the time to pick up on those messages. She said many people believe children with disabilities don’t want anything, when the reality is that they are simply unable to communicate what they want or need.

“Any nonverbal kid who makes noises, the driver or aide needs to engage with that child. Validate their feelings. You need to say, ‘Sorry I’m so close, I need to keep you safe’ when you’re securing them. If we get in there and just start manipulating the child, we’re just fueling the ‘screaming almonds,’” Mascorro said. “You need to listen because they’re communicating. … Every time a child misbehaves, I see it as a Y in the road.”

This often leads adults to ask what consequences the child should face when it should prompt questions about what the child is trying to communicate and how is that child able to express frustration and anger.

She recalled the story of a man with autism who recently explained his emotions when, as a 12-year-old, he got into trouble for striking a teacher. “He said, ‘I didn’t hit the teacher because I was mad at her. I hit her because she didn’t know I couldn’t find my words. She was the adult, she was the teacher, I have autism, she should know I couldn’t find the words,’” Mascorro said.

She also recounted the story of adults who had transported a girl for 10 years and emphasized her cognitive impairment instead of recognizing her abilities. During just one school bus ride with the child, Mascorro saw that she knew and reacted preemptively to turns on the route and her approaching home, and even raised her feet before the bus reached a set of railroad tracks.

In another case, Mascorro found a solution for a boy with autism who was continuously being disciplined for hitting others and running. She learned he was fixated on farm-to-market roads, so she laid out a route within the school that she named after roads he was knew well. Going forward, he focused on the “roads” rather than sources of anxiety.

Mascorro said the words chosen during a conflict can make all the difference in whether a difficult situation escalates or is defused, noting that all too often adults don’t react effectively.

“A lot of the time, we’re the bad guy. … When someone’s angry, what in heaven’s name possesses us to say, ‘Calm down?’ Calm down is not a de-escalation phrase. It’s an escalation phrase,” she added. “We’re the adults. We need to step up. We need to land on what we want, not what we don’t want.”

Related: Gallery: Specialized Training, Ride & Drive at TSD 2024

Related: (STN Podcast E227) Talking to a Brain: Expert Addresses Special Needs Student Support on the Bus

Related: School Districts Explore Ways to Reduce Behavior Problems on School Buses

The environment of any human interaction also plays a role in how it plays out.

When it comes to the transportation environment, Mascorro said there are “three guarantees” whenever a driver steps on a bus to transport children. “Every day, you’re always going to be older than the kids on it. By default, you’re smarter. And, third, everybody’s got a brain. … You need to use that information,” she added.

Children, like adults, alter their behavior based on where they are and who they’re with, which means they may act differently on the school bus than elsewhere. “Parents say, ‘They don’t do that at home.’ There’s a remote possibility they don’t, so why are you comparing the two environments?” Mascorro said.

As a result, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that children who come from homes with little or no discipline react negatively on the bus when they’re expected to wear a seatbelt, speak quietly and follow the rules. Consequently, a situation with a swearing child may best be dealt with by teaching that “there are school words and non-school words … non-bus behaviors and bus behaviors.”

Among Mascorro’s other advice:

Validating a child’s feelings first is of paramount importance. (“When a student tries to punch, the adult should say, ‘Hitting says you’re really mad right now.’ When a student is crying, the adult should say, ‘I’m so sorry you’re sad. Crying says you’re hurting!” Then, remember to say what behavior you want, rather than “No. Don’t. Stop.”)

Distraction and disengagement are the greatest methods to defuse a brewing conflict. (The minute you draw your line in the sand and have your Davy Crockett moment, something bad is going to happen. … I focus on imagination, mystery and music” as topics to refocus the child’s anger and frustration. ‘You really need to see this!’ ‘Oh, wow! You need to see what I have in my office!’ or ‘You’re not going to believe what I have in my pocket!’)

When multiple adults are involved in the de-escalation process, it is critical that only one person speaks to the student. And it is critical that all adults refrain from doing the “stand and stare” while the primary adult is speaking/monitoring the student who has the escalating behavior.

Adults should demonstrate the opposite behavior of the student when the student begins to escalate. (“The faster the student moves, the slower the adult should move. The louder the student gets, the lower the volume used by the adult. The more words used by the student as they escalate, the fewer words used by the adult to respond.”)

Be very aware of your tone of voice, posturing, facial expressions, and hand location. Keep your distance and refrain from crossing arms, putting your hands on your hips and/or behind your back. (“Have the palms of hands facing up. Holding something helps keep them in an upward position.”)

Many children need to be needed. (“One of the greatest things I can say is, ‘I really need your help.’ I don’t ask.”)

“I don’t start with the student. I start with the thing we can control: Us. Then I look at the expectations. The expectations are the key to communication. Then look at the environment,” she explained. “You’ll never hear me say it’s easy. There’s nothing easy about this, she added.

Jon Boyles, a school bus driver/trainer with the Montana Association for Pupil Transportation, said he learned a number of new ideas from Mascorro’s presentation and looks forward to testing and sharing them with colleagues.

“I’ve made a list. I think the best think people can do is implement one thing at a time. Don’t try to change three things at once,” he said. “I’m a bow hunter, and when I’m changing the way I shoot, I try one thing at a time. If I change everything at once, how do I know what worked?” he said.