Rural Virginia Counties Move Needle on School Bus Driver Shortage

Like many districts across the U.S., Virginia’s public schools have long struggled with a shortage of school bus drivers. However, state and local efforts are making strides to tackle this issue head-on.

According to data from alternative transportation provider HopSkipDrive, a staggering 91 percent of school districts reported facing driver shortages this year. These shortages significantly impacted operations, with 28 percent of school districts saying they are severely constrained by the lack of drivers and 62 percent stated they are somewhat constrained.

The shortage of school bus drivers is decreasing in Virginia, at least. Virginia Department of Education data from the past three school years shows about 700 fewer school bus driver vacancies out of a possible 13,000 positions statewide. That equates to an overall 5 percent improvement from the 2021-2022 to 2023-2024 school year.

Vacancies in Virginia According to Virginia Department of Education data obtained by School Transportation News, unfilled full-time school bus driver positions during the 2023-2024 school year were 1,090, or just under 11 percent of the 10,108 required positions. That figure fell from over 12 percent for the 2022-2023 school year, 1,203 vacancies for 9,772 required drivers. The 2021-2022 school year recorded 16 percent full-time driver vacancies (1,628 openings out of 10,209 required positions. Meanwhile, vacant substitute driver positions came in at 225 for 2023-2024, equating to 10 percent of the number of part-time drivers required. The data also shows ver 11.5 percent of the required number of the 312 required sub drivers for 2022-2023 went vacant, and over 13.5 percent of the 421 required sub driver jobs in 2021-2022 went unfilled.

To better understand how Virginia schools are managing the ongoing bus driver shortage, School Transportation News spoke with Shannon Grimsley, the superintendent of Rappahannock County Public Schools, located about 70 miles southwest of Washington, D.C. Known locally as the “Superintendent Cheerleader,” Grimsley brings a unique perspective, balancing her administrative duties with hands-on experience as a part-time school bus driver.

Grimsley chose to take on the part-time role to “lead by example,” aiming to ensure reliable student transportation while gaining firsthand insight into the challenges drivers face. She described the experience as “incredibly rewarding,” noting how it deepened her understanding of recruitment and training barriers. Her time behind the wheel has also allowed her to advocate for meaningful changes within the system, making her a stronger voice for transportation improvements.

Her decision also had a ripple effect throughout the community. Grimsley’s involvement, she shared, “sparked conversations about the critical role of school bus drivers.” This hands-on approach inspired others to step up and fill much-needed positions. As a result, the district now boasts a fully staffed team of school bus drivers and substitutes, marking a significant improvement from previous years. More than just filling vacancies, her work helped open the door to broader discussions about changing bus driver training protocols—conversations that, she believes, will need to take place at the federal level to truly create lasting change.

According to Grimsley, Rappahannock County is fortunate to have stabilized its school bus driver shortage, but she remains cautious. “We still face challenges, particularly with updating our fleet,” she said, citing limited state funding and the rising costs of buses.

This issue is compounded by the lack of infrastructure for green alternatives, which poses a unique dilemma for rural areas like hers.

When asked about the broader situation across Virginia, Grimsley described it as a “mixed picture.” While some districts are making progress, thanks to financial incentives such as sign-on bonuses, others continue to struggle with recruitment. However, she highlighted that community engagement and the recognition of school bus drivers as essential workers have had a positive impact in some areas.

Looking toward long-term solutions, Grimsley emphasized the need for competitive pay and streamlined training. The current CDL requirements, she explained, include elements designed for tractor-trailer drivers, which present unnecessary barriers for those looking to become school bus drivers. This issue, she pointed out, often leads candidates to pursue higher-paying jobs in with trucking companies after receiving training paid for and provided by school systems, creating an ongoing retention problem.

For rural districts like Rappahannock, the challenges are even more complex. “Our geography plays a big role,” Grimsley explained, noting how the mountainous terrain leads to greater wear and tear on buses.

The lack of access to public transportation, coupled with the high costs of upgrading to alternative-fuel buses, creates further complications.

“We need more targeted support and innovative solutions,” she concluded, advocating for policies that address the unique transportation needs of rural communities.

When asked, whether the district currently has teachers splitting their time between teaching and driving school buses, Jim Ellis of Henrico County Public Schools, located downstate near Richmond, Virginia, responded with a firm, “No.” The director of transportation explained that while some districts might consider implementing such a program to address shortages, Henrico is not likely to follow suit.

“Unless they are volunteering to help out, I would not want them if they didn’t want to do [drive],” he clarified, emphasizing that this type of solution would only be effective if it was truly voluntary for educators.

As for the recent improvement in driver shortages reported statewide, Ellis confirmed that Henrico County has experienced some positive movement as well.

“Yes, we increased the starting wages to $25 [per hour],” he said, acknowledging that while the pay raise helped attract new drivers, other complications remain. “We still have a lot of compression, which is the next hurdle to retaining what we have.” .

Ellis pointed out that while offering higher wages has been an effective strategy for Henrico, sustaining these salary levels is an ongoing concern. “Maintaining that high salary and other staff also needing help, like in child nutrition, is a challenge,” he stated.

Balancing competitive compensation across multiple departments is necessary to prevent shortages from simply shifting from one area to another.

On the question of whether teacher-drivers will continue to play a role in solving these issues long-term, Ellis was unequivocal. “Not an option in Henrico,” he reminded. For now, he shared his focus remains on addressing the issue through wages and retention efforts rather than turning to temporary or stopgap solutions.

Ellis was also asked if resolving transportation issues could improve student attendance. He hesitated to draw a direct line between the two. “It would help, but I feel it has a lot of other factors combined. Unfortunately, I don’t know what they may be,” he explained.

This sentiment underscores the complexity of the issue, with many variables impacting overall attendance beyond transportation alone.

For rural school divisions still struggling, Ellis offered straightforward advice: “Without the ability to raise wages, it will be difficult in rural areas.”