Zum Appoints Joseph Chong as Chief Marketing Officer

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.,- Zum, the leader in modern student transportation, today announced the appointment of Joseph Chong as Chief Marketing Officer. Chong will lead Zum’s marketing strategy and execution as the company accelerates national expansion, deepens adoption across major school districts, and continues to scale its technology-led, data-driven student transportation platform.

Zum is transforming student transportation—the largest mass transit system in the United States—by replacing fragmented, antiquated models with a tech and AI-driven transportation solution built around safety, reliability, transparency, and operational excellence. As adoption continues to grow rapidly across the country, Chong will help strengthen and amplify Zum’s narrative, strengthen engagement with districts and families, and support continued momentum across new and existing markets.

Chong brings more than 25 years of marketing leadership experience across high-growth and category-defining technology companies. Most recently, he served as Chief Marketing Officer at Incode, where he helped scale the company through a period of rapid growth. A graduate of Harvard College and The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, Chong has also held senior leadership roles at Zoom, Salesforce, and Twitter.

“Zum is setting a new standard in student transportation with technology that reduces commute times, increases visibility and transparency, and ensures students arrive at school ready to learn,” said Chong. “I’m excited to join the team at a moment of significant momentum, and to help bring Zum’s world-class technology and operations to even more communities nationwide.”

“We’re delighted to welcome Joseph to Zum at a pivotal stage in our growth,” said Ritu Narayan, Founder and CEO of Zum. “Joseph’s experience building and scaling trusted brands aligns perfectly with where Zum is today. As more districts turn to Zum to modernize student transportation, Joseph’s leadership will help us deepen impact and continue raising the bar for how student transportation is delivered.”

Zum currently serves more than 4,000 schools across 14 states, with partnerships in many of the nation’s largest school districts, including Los Angeles Unified, San Francisco Unified, Oakland Unified, Seattle Public Schools, Boston Public Schools, Omaha Public Schools, and St. Louis Public Schools.

To learn more about how Zum is delivering safe, reliable, and modern student transportation at scale, visit www.ridezum.com.

About Zum:

Zum is a technology-led, data-driven transportation company transforming student transportation—the largest mass transit system in the United States. Today, Zum provides turnkey, modern transportation solutions to more than 4,000 schools across 14 states and is expanding rapidly nationwide. Recognized globally for its innovative approach and operational execution, Zum has raised over $350 million from leading investors including Sequoia Capital, GIC, and SoftBank. Zum has been named to Fast Company’s World’s Most Innovative Companies, CNBC’s Disruptor 50 and Changemakers, the World Economic Forum, and the Financial Times Fastest-Growing Companies. Learn more at www.ridezum.com.