Daimler Trucks North America Appoints Tracy Mack-Askew as Chief Engineer, Chassis and Vocational Engineering

PORTLAND, Ore. — Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) has appointed Tracy Mack-Askew to the position of chief engineer, chassis and vocational engineering, effective immediately. In her new role, Mack-Askew will lead the development of solutions for DTNA customers in diesel powertrain technologies, and support the transition to electrical propulsion solutions in chassis and vocational products.

Mack-Askew has over 20 years of automotive manufacturing experience and joined DTNA in 2014 as the vice president of engineering at Thomas Built Buses (TBB). While at TBB, she played an instrumental role in positioning the company as the premium product offering in the school bus industry, introduced a new suite of safety technologies and led the vision and strategy for the company’s test and compliance, trim and equipment, body-in-white, and mechatronics organizations. In 2016, Mack-Askew took on the position of head of the heavy-duty vocational platform project, where her contributions helped launch the all-new Western Star 49X. Her new role will harness her extensive automotive knowledge, unparalleled passion, and vast leadership experience to build on DTNA’s history of innovation and market leadership.

“Tracy has continually demonstrated that her strong leadership, intuition, and industry background provide much value for our company and our customers,” said Dr. Rainer Müeller-Finkeldei, senior vice president of engineering and technology, DTNA. “We look forward to her beginning in her new role, where she will continue to be an integral member of our engineering leadership team and drive additional innovation throughout the company.”

Mack-Askew also lends her leadership experience to DTNA as a member of the company’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council, and as the executive sponsor for the African American employee business resources group. In addition, her local community ties and philanthropic focus have made her a notable figure in the Portland and southwest Washington area. She is a board member of the Ronald McDonald House of Oregon and Southwest Washington, an independent member of the Board of Directors of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB), serves as the national chair of the policies and procedure committee for Jack and Jill of America Inc., and is a chair of the Far West Region’s Area Workday as well as the immediate president of the Portland Willamette Valley Chapter.

Mack-Askew holds a master’s degree in management from Harvard, a master’s degree in engineering from Purdue University and a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

Mack-Askew succeeds Randy DeBortoli, who recently assumed the role of chief engineer, product validation engineering.

