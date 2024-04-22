National Express School Continues to Make Significant Strides as a Leader in Sustainability and Student Transportation

LISLE, Ill. – As a leader in student transportation, National Express School (NEXS) is also committed to its role as an environmentally and socially responsible leader and partner. Over the years, on both a local and national level, NEXS has continuously participated in a variety of sustainability initiatives.

Most recent examples include:

Successfully securing the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Clean School Bus Program Round 2 grants for our partners to add 91 new electric school buses to our growing fleet of electric school buses

Team members engaging in electric vehicle training to further develop their maintenance expertise in preparation for the Company’s goal of having an all-zero-emissions fleet by 2035

Breaking our record of recycled and reclaimed parts from our retired vehicles through our six Parts Reclamation Center locations to help reduce waste

2024 – 2,673 parts to date

2023 – 9,657 parts

2022 – 7,997 parts

2021 – 6,296 parts

Donating retired school buses from our fleet to local partners such as schools, fire departments, and sheriff’s departments to use for extracurricular activities, transportation, and safety training, respectively

Refurbishing turbos, a major exhaust intake component, which allows us to reduce waste and control the quality and standard of the product

Upgrading our Maximo maintenance database to ensure timely and efficient oil and fluid interval services, which in turn reduces excessive and unnecessary waste

Participating in community recycling programs

“As a student transportation leader, we have a duty to lead by example in important initiatives that will affect the well-being of our students and communities. Sustainability and electrification, which go hand in hand in the transportation world, are at the top of our list. I am proud of the considerable progress we’ve made thus far,” said Tim Wertner, CEO, Student Transportation Division in North America, National Express. “We still have a lot to tackle as a team, but we will continue to go full steam ahead in this journey towards sustainability and becoming 100% zero-emissions by 2035. I look forward to the safe, healthy, and fruitful future NEXS will help build in the student transportation sphere.”

About National Express:

National Express LLC (NELLC) is the North American subsidiary of Mobico Group, one of the premier global mobility firms. We operate across 34 states and two provinces. Our organizations share a strong commitment to provide the highest level of safety, quality, outstanding customer service and positive employee relations. National Express School (NEXS) operates more than 15,590 school buses, serves more than 429 school districts and contracts in 30 states and two provinces, and transports more than 1.3 million students on a daily basis.