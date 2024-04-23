Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeIndustry ReleasesPERC Hires Director of Autogas Business Development
Industry Releases

PERC Hires Director of Autogas Business Development

David Walters brings more than 25 years of experience to drive clean transportation initiatives at PERC.

RICHMOND, Va. – The Propane Education & Research Council hired David Walters as the new director of autogas business development. In this role, Walters will develop and implement strategic market plans to increase propane autogas adoption and support the research and development of innovative products.

“David has been at the forefront of driving sustainable energy solutions in the transportation sector, and we’re confident he will bring those talents into this role to seize opportunities ahead for our industry,” said Tucker Perkins, president and CEO of PERC.

Walters brings more than 25 years of expertise in business development and sales leadership in the energy industry, including a focus on hydrogen and RNG. Most recently, he served as national sales manager at Atlas Copco Compressor, where he directed business development and oversaw product integration across multiple North American regions.

David Walters

“I am excited to embark on this new chapter with PERC, where my passion for sustainability and my expertise in business development converge to make a significant impact on the future of transportation,” Walters said. “I invite you to connect with me to explore potential collaborations and learn more about how we can drive the adoption of cleaner, more sustainable energy solutions together.”

Walters has his bachelor’s degree in communications and business from Cabrini University (Villanova).

About PERC: The Propane Education & Research Council is a nonprofit that provides leading propane safety and training programs and invests in research and development of new propane-powered technologies. PERC is operated and funded by the propane industry. For more information, visit Propane.com.

Previous article
Student Transportation of America Celebrates Earth Day with New EV Milestones: Expands EV Bus Program into Two New Northeast States

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

April 2024

Meet the 2024 Superintendent of the Year, Dr. Joe Gothard of Saint Paul Public Schools in Minnesota. Learn more...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2024

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

Do you feel your superintendent values the student transportation department?
131 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2023 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.