EverDriven Achieves 18% Growth as Demand for Alternative Student Transportation Surges

DENVER, Colo. -EverDriven, the leader in Alternative Student Transportation, today announced strong year-over-year growth, including an 18% year-over-year increase in school district partnerships, expansion into three new states, and a single-day record of 15,051 completed rides.

Between May 31, 2024, and May 31, 2025, EverDriven safely transported 32,641 students across 2,076,445 trips and 33,663,023 miles. This includes 17,154 students experiencing housing instability and 10,535 students with special needs. On April 29, 2025, EverDriven set a new benchmark by completing 15,051 rides in a single day.

“Our growth is a reflection of the trust school districts place in us to safely deliver their most vulnerable students to school each day,” said Mitch Bowling, CEO of EverDriven. “Through a combination of human-led, technology-powered service, we’re continuously raising the bar for what modern student transportation can and should be.”

As the company’s footprint expanded to 36 states—including new entries into Idaho, New Mexico, and Minnesota—EverDriven continued to invest in technologies that improve accountability and student safety. Over the past year, 1,279 vehicles across 69 school districts in 14 states were equipped with its AI-powered Camera Solution, improving visibility, accountability, and safety. In tandem, more than 5,300 drivers and monitors completed EverDriven’s new English proficiency training program to strengthen communication and service delivery.

These efforts reflect a broader commitment to operational excellence. According to EverDriven’s 2025 Safety and Operations Report, which covers the period from April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025, 99.6% of trips were completed with no reported concerns. Keeping pace with regulatory change, EverDriven was the first alternative transportation provider to achieve full compliance with California Senate Bill 88. Since May 2024, the company has implemented updated inspection protocols, enhanced driver monitoring systems, and expanded accessibility features to better support students with a wide range of needs.

“Delivering safe, reliable service at scale doesn’t happen by accident. It takes constant review, rigorous standards, and a team committed to getting it right every day,” said Adam Warner, Head of Safety at EverDriven. “Districts trust us with their most vulnerable students—and we take that responsibility seriously. Our safety practices are built to scale without compromise, so families and administrators can count on consistent, high-quality transportation day after day.”

To learn more about EverDriven and how its solutions support student transportation, visit https://www.everdriven.com.

About EverDriven:

With nearly 700 school district contracts and over 31,806 students served last year alone, EverDriven is the leader in safe and technology-enabled Alternative Student Transportation. Leveraging proprietary routing technology and customized transportation services, the company has been instrumental in addressing driver shortages, helping reduce chronic absenteeism, accommodating varying bell times, and serving unique student needs related to the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act, special needs, ESSA, hard-to-serve trips, and out-of-district placements. For more information, visit everdriven.com.