First Student Expands Canadian Operations by Acquiring Intercar’s Quebec City Assets

QUEBEC CITY, Quebec — First Student, North America’s leader in student transportation and school bus electrification, has signed an agreement to acquire Intercar’s Quebec City assets, a 114-bus operation.

The deal expands First Student’s operations in the province of Quebec. The company currently has a fleet of more than 900 vehicles, including almost 100 zero-emissions school buses. First Student operates under its Autobus Transco brand in the province, where it provides safe and reliable service to more than 100,000 students each school day. The agreement includes Intercar sites in Quebec City, Baie-Comeau, and Sept-Iles, providing home-to-school, shuttle, and charter, and coach services.

“We’re pleased to expand our service with continued investment in Quebec. The acquisition of Intercar strengthens our commitment and mission to provide safe and reliable school bus transportation,” said First Student President John Kenning. “We welcome the employees of Intercar to the First Student family.”

The acquisition is First Student’s fifth in Canada in less than two years. In addition, in May 2021, the company announced an order of 260 electric school buses, all of which will be deployed in Quebec.

“The sale to First Student, Autobus Transco, will combine strengths of both companies and enhance the passenger riding experience,” said Intercar President Hugo Gilbert. “I believe great partnerships are built on the foundation on common values and customer service.”

The acquisition should be completed in the summer of 2022. Intercar will continue its activities in Saguenay. Terms of the transaction are not disclosed. The transaction is subject to applicable contractual and regulatory approvals.

About First Student, Inc.

As a leading school transportation solutions provider in North America, First Student strives to provide the best start and finish to every school day. With a team of highly-trained drivers and the industry’s strongest safety record, First Student delivers reliable, quality services, including full-service transportation and management, special-needs transportation, route optimization, and scheduling, maintenance, and charter services with a fleet of about 40,000 buses. For more information, please visit firststudentinc.com.