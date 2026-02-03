Tuesday, February 3, 2026
Questar Predictive Total Fleet Health Management Now Available in the Geotab Marketplace

DETROIT, Mich. – Questar Auto Technologies’ predictive Total Fleet Health Management solution is now available on the Geotab Marketplace,a network of fleet-focused solutions for companies looking to increase productivity and compliance while lowering operating costs.

Questar’s AI-driven Total Fleet Health Management solution helps fleet operators to detect vehicle issues earlier, plan repairs proactively, and reduce unplanned downtime through predictive and prescriptive health insights.

Questar is one of the only fleet health solutions that shows the estimated cost of early intervention along with the estimated downstream cost of inaction; thereby helping fleets make confident, economics-driven maintenance decisions.

From easy implementation to higher revenues

Through a cloud-to-cloud integration with Geotab – which means there is no additional hardware to contend with — Questar analyzes vehicle telemetry, engine fault data, maintenance history, and environmental context to identify emerging issues before they become failures.

The Questar platform provides early-warning alerts (up to 30 days in advance), repair recommendations, and actionable insights tailored to each vehicle.

By combining Geotab high-quality data with Questar’s advanced analytics and industry-specific, patented AI Foundation models, fleet operators gain a proactive, data-driven approach to maintenance that drives measurable operational and financial impact. Vehicles stay on the road longer, generating more revenue.

“Fleets are looking for solutions that fit naturally into their existing technology environments,” says Aaron Howell, Vice President of Sales for Questar North America. “Through the Geotab Marketplace, fleets across North America can now access Questar’s advanced features.”

About Questar Auto Technologies:
Questar is a pioneer in vehicle health management, offering a comprehensive solution that includes both predictive and prescriptive VHM. Questar enables Tier 1 suppliers, OEMs, leasing companies, service providers and enterprise fleets to cut downtime, reduce maintenance costs, and maximize revenue through advanced AI-driven analytics. https://questarauto.com

