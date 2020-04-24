IC Bus Launches Next Stop Podcast Focused on Discussing Topics and Trends Across School Bus Industry

LISLE, Ill. — This week, IC Bus launched a new podcast called Next Stop focused on discussing topics across the entire school bus industry.

The podcast, which can be found on the IC Bus website, Spotify and Apple Podcast, is hosted by Justin Cocchiola, marketing manager at IC Bus. In each episode, Cocchiola speaks with people from all across the school bus industry to discuss current trends and hot topics related to that guest.

Focused on the school bus industry as a whole, the podcast aims to drive positive impact across all school bus stakeholders.

“At IC Bus, we know how important it is to look at the school bus industry from a holistic point of view, and hopefully that comes through in this podcast,” said Cocchiola. “We wanted to make sure the voice of the people that live and breathe the school bus industry every day come through and are represented. This is not meant to be a podcast focused on IC Bus products and services; instead, it’s content focused on bringing awareness to some of the hot topics, trends and happenings across the school bus industry and how industry stakeholders can help drive a positive impact.”

The podcast launched with three episodes that discuss how the COVID-19 pandemic impacts the school bus industry. In the first episode, Cocchiola speaks with Vice President and General Manager of IC Bus Trish Reed as she shares her perspective on the pandemic and what role IC Bus, and other stakeholders in the industry, should play during this time.

In the second episode, Cody Cox, director of transportation and maintenance, Community Independent School District (IDS) in Nevada, Texas, shares what he and Community IDS are doing to make sure those in their area are being taken care of.

The third episode features Curt Macysyn, executive director, National School Transportations Association. In this episode, Justin and Curt talk about the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and what it means for the industry and contractors within in it.

“Each of us brings our unique thoughts and perspectives that are molded by the world around us, and I think it’s very important to have a platform to share and discuss these ideas,” said Reed. “Through this podcast, we want to provide that opportunity for these voices all throughout the industry to be heard.”

