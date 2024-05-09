Durham School Services’ Michigan School Bus Drivers Win Esteemed 2024 Oakland County Excellence in Transportation Award

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. – Durham School Services team members Anne Albarran and Amanda DeMar were awarded the 2024 Oakland County Excellence in Transportation Award by the West Bloomfield School District for their dedication in providing safe, quality service to their students and community.

This annual award is peer-nominated and is presented to those who exemplify excellence in providing or supporting the safe transportation of students. After thorough review of nominations, winners are then selected by the award committee. Anne and Amanda’s peers had this to say about them:

“Anne has been a driver for about 30 years. Her dedication and hard work show every day. Her willingness to provide safe transportation and loyalty to her students for 30+ years deserves recognition. Anne is always willing to go above and beyond to help.”

“Since Amanda started with us years ago, we have seen nothing but a beautiful smile and eagerness to work and help out her coworkers. On the day of a bad snowstorm, she volunteered to help a chain of stuck buses. Amanda is an exceptional employee.”

Anne and Amanda were honored at a banquet surrounded by family, friends, and school district members and presented with an award plaque.

“Anne and Amanda embody the dedication and passion of our drivers here at West Bloomfield School District,” Jamie Stottlemyer, Assistant Superintendent of Facilities & Operations, West Bloomfield School District. “With unwavering loyalty, Anne has been a steadfast presence since 1989, while Amanda brings her compassion and commitment to every ride since 2019. Both drivers, entrusted with special needs routes, embody the qualities of hard work, loyalty, kindness, and the willingness to always go above and beyond to help. These traits were recognized by their peers when they were nominated for the 2024 Oakland County Excellence in Transportation Award. We are immensely grateful to have Anne and Amanda as invaluable members of our team, ensuring the safety and well-being of our students every day.”

General Manager Jake Sutton also shared, “Anne is the definition of a reliable employee. Whenever our dispatch team is in a tight spot, Anne is always willing to do whatever she can to help. She is respected by her peers and our school district in West Bloomfield. Amanda brings a positive attitude and a genuine spirit to work every day. She cares deeply about the students she transports and her coworkers. Amanda usually finishes her route a bit earlier than other drivers and always asks if anyone else needs help with anything before she leaves for the day. Congrats again to them both. It is well-deserved.”

