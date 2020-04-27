Stertil-Koni Launches Heavy Duty Shop Equipment Initiative

Stertil-Koni today announced that the company has launched a new Shop Equipment initiative that substantially broadens the company’s product offerings in support of large-scale vehicle service and repair facilities across the U.S. and Canada.

STEVENSVILLE, Md.— Heavy duty bus lift and truck lift leader, Stertil-Koni, today announced that the company has launched a new Shop Equipment initiative that substantially broadens the company’s product offerings in support of large-scale vehicle service and repair facilities across the U.S. and Canada.

In making today’s announcement Stertil-Koni President, Dr. Jean DellAmore, noted, “As the established leader in state-of-the-art heavy duty vehicle lifting systems in North America – serving municipalities, state agencies, corporate fleets, the U.S. Military and other sectors — our customers are increasingly turning to Stertil-Koni to address an even greater range of maintenance needs.”

Continued DellAmore, “That is precisely why we are expanding our efforts to engineer and deliver world-class heavy duty Shop Equipment that can be used in conjunction with our lifting systems – all designed to boost safety, efficiency and productivity for the busy technician on the shop floor. It is a mission-critical task and Stertil-Koni is more than ready to make a major contribution in this area.”

Product offerings that are part of Stertil-Koni’s portfolio include the latest in transmission jacks, wheel dollies, specialty platforms, pit jacks, waste oil containment, heavy duty air-over hydraulic jacks and more.

Added Carl Boyer, Shop Equipment Specialist for Stertil-Koni, who is spearheading the initiative, “Beyond our established equipment offerings, we are also focusing on broadening our product range to include engineered applications, uniquely designed for larger customers and OEMs.”

Concluded DellAmore, “The Stertil-Koni product range will offer everything a shop needs to safely and effectively accomplish a broad range of maintenance and servicing requirements quickly, efficiently and most importantly — safely. What’s more, our customers are fully supported by an unparalleled level of after-sales service from our factory-trained local distributors – each of whom has deep product knowledge coupled with a ‘let’s get-it-done now’ approach.”

About Stertil-Koni

Stertil-Koni is the market leader in heavy duty vehicle lifts, notably bus lifts and truck lifts, and proudly serves municipalities, state agencies, school bus fleets, major corporations, the U.S. Military and more. Stertil-Koni’s breadth of products meets all ranges of lifting needs and includes portable lifts such as Mobile Column Lifts, 2-post, 4-post, inground piston lifts, platform lifts, and its axle-engaging, inground, scissor lift configuration, ECOLIFT. The company’s innovative, inground telescopic piston DIAMONDLIFT is now available with an optional Continuous Recess system, ideal for low clearance vehicles. Stertil-Koni USA is headquartered in Stevensville, Maryland with production facilities in Europe, The Netherlands, and Streator, Illinois.