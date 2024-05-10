Thomas Built Buses Recognizes New England Transit Sales as 2023 Dealer of the Year

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Thomas Built Buses, a leading manufacturer of school buses in North America, recognized the company’s Dealer of the Year at its annual President’s Club awards program on May 4, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas. Massachusetts-based New England Transit Sales, a full-service dealership servicing the New England region, received the 2023 Dealer of the Year honor. This marks their second win since the awards began in 1986, having last taken home the honor in 2017.
Thomas Built’s Dealer of the Year award continues to celebrate the commitment and discipline of the hardworking Thomas Built dealer network across the United States and Canada.
“Now, more than ever, our dealers are committed to operational excellence and creating an exceptional customer experience, embodying Thomas Built’s mission to deliver safe and reliable transportation solutions for students and communities across North America,” said Daoud Chaaya, VP of Sales, Aftermarket and Marketing.
“We want to express gratitude to our Thomas Built dealers for their outstanding efforts in 2023, including members of the President’s Club, President’s Club Platinum and Honors Class,” continued Chaaya. “As we continue to transform the industry, an integral part of our success is our dealer network. Elevating how we serve customers will chart the course for safe student transportation for generations to come.
“Congratulations to the New England Transit Sales team on winning Thomas Built’s Dealer of the Year award,” continued Chaaya. “This win is a testament to their unwavering passion and commitment to safe student transportation, achieved by laser focus on the entire value proposition. Here’s to many more years of success and innovation.”
In addition to awarding New England Transit Sales with Dealer of the Year, Thomas Built honored President’s Club and President’s Club Platinum award recipients for their success in achieving key performance indicators for the year, including brand effectiveness, parts and service efficiency, customer experience and strong financial performance. To qualify for the Dealer of the Year award, a dealer must attain President’s Club Platinum status.
The 2023 recipients include:
President’s Club:
Autobus Thomas, Inc., Drummondville, Quebec
Boyd Truck Centers, Louisville, Kentucky
Empire Truck Sales, Richland, Mississippi
H.A. DeHart & Son, Thorofare, New Jersey
Matheny Motor Truck Company, Mineral Wells, West Virginia
Midwest Bus Sales, Inc., Shawnee, Kansas
Nelson’s Bus Service, Inc., Whitewater, Wisconsin
Thomas Bus Sales of New York, Bay Shore, New York
Thomas Bus Sales of Georgia, Forest Park, Georgia
Warner Industries, East Regina, Saskatchewan
Midwest Bus Sales, Inc., Van Buren, Arkansas
President’s Club Platinum:
American Bus Sales & Services, Inc., Annapolis, Maryland
BusWest, Carson, California
Carolina Thomas, LLC, Greensboro, North Carolina
Hoekstra Transportation, Inc., Grand Rapids, Michigan
Interstate Transportation Equipment, Inc., Hopkins, South Carolina
Kerlin Bus Sales & Leasing, Inc., Silver Lake, Indiana
Matthews Buses Alliance, Inc., Orlando, Florida
Matthews Buses, Inc., Ballston Spa, New York
Mid-South Bus Center, Inc., Murfreesboro, Tennessee
New England Transit Sales, Inc., Tyngsboro, Massachusetts
Rohrer Bus, Duncannon, Pennsylvania
Schetky Bus and Van Sales, Inc., Portland, Oregon
Sonny Merryman, Inc., Evington, Virginia
Thomas Bus Texas, Houston, Texas
Transportation South, Inc., Pelham, Alabama
W.C. Cressey & Son, Inc., Kennebunk, Maine
For the second consecutive year, Thomas Built nominated five outstanding dealers from the President’s Club Platinum level to the top honor of 2023 Dealer of the Year. These nominees become the 2023 Honors Class.
Honors Class:
Interstate Transportation Equipment, Inc., Hopkins, South Carolina
Matthews Buses Alliance, Inc., Orlando, Florida
New England Transit Sales, Inc., Tyngsboro, Massachusetts
Rohrer Bus, Duncannon, Pennsylvania
Sonny Merryman, Inc., Evington, Virginia
About Thomas Built Buses:
Founded in 1916, Thomas Built Buses is a leading manufacturer of school buses in North America. Since the first Thomas Built bus rolled off the assembly line, the company has been committed to delivering the smartest and most innovative buses in North America. Learn more at https://thomasbuiltbuses.com or at https://www.facebook.com/thomasbuiltbuses.
Thomas Built Buses, Inc., headquartered in High Point, North Carolina, is a subsidiary of Daimler Truck North America LLC, a leading provider of comprehensive products and technologies for the commercial transportation industry. The company designs, engineers, manufactures and markets medium- and heavy-duty trucks, school buses, vehicle chassis and their associated technologies and components under the Freightliner, Western Star, Thomas Built Buses, Freightliner Custom Chassis Corp and Detroit brands. Daimler Truck North America is a subsidiary of Daimler Truck, one of the world’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers.