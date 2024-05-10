Thomas Built Buses Recognizes New England Transit Sales as 2023 Dealer of the Year

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Thomas Built Buses, a leading manufacturer of school buses in North America, recognized the company’s Dealer of the Year at its annual President’s Club awards program on May 4, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas. Massachusetts-based New England Transit Sales, a full-service dealership servicing the New England region, received the 2023 Dealer of the Year honor. This marks their second win since the awards began in 1986, having last taken home the honor in 2017.

Thomas Built’s Dealer of the Year award continues to celebrate the commitment and discipline of the hardworking Thomas Built dealer network across the United States and Canada.

“Now, more than ever, our dealers are committed to operational excellence and creating an exceptional customer experience, embodying Thomas Built’s mission to deliver safe and reliable transportation solutions for students and communities across North America,” said Daoud Chaaya, VP of Sales, Aftermarket and Marketing.

“We want to express gratitude to our Thomas Built dealers for their outstanding efforts in 2023, including members of the President’s Club, President’s Club Platinum and Honors Class,” continued Chaaya. “As we continue to transform the industry, an integral part of our success is our dealer network. Elevating how we serve customers will chart the course for safe student transportation for generations to come.

“Congratulations to the New England Transit Sales team on winning Thomas Built’s Dealer of the Year award,” continued Chaaya. “This win is a testament to their unwavering passion and commitment to safe student transportation, achieved by laser focus on the entire value proposition. Here’s to many more years of success and innovation.”

In addition to awarding New England Transit Sales with Dealer of the Year, Thomas Built honored President’s Club and President’s Club Platinum award recipients for their success in achieving key performance indicators for the year, including brand effectiveness, parts and service efficiency, customer experience and strong financial performance. To qualify for the Dealer of the Year award, a dealer must attain President’s Club Platinum status.

The 2023 recipients include:

President’s Club:

Autobus Thomas, Inc., Drummondville, Quebec

Boyd Truck Centers, Louisville, Kentucky

Empire Truck Sales, Richland, Mississippi

H.A. DeHart & Son, Thorofare, New Jersey

Matheny Motor Truck Company, Mineral Wells, West Virginia

Midwest Bus Sales, Inc., Shawnee, Kansas

Nelson’s Bus Service, Inc., Whitewater, Wisconsin

Thomas Bus Sales of New York, Bay Shore, New York

Thomas Bus Sales of Georgia, Forest Park, Georgia

Warner Industries, East Regina, Saskatchewan

Midwest Bus Sales, Inc., Van Buren, Arkansas

President’s Club Platinum:

American Bus Sales & Services, Inc., Annapolis, Maryland

BusWest, Carson, California

Carolina Thomas, LLC, Greensboro, North Carolina

Hoekstra Transportation, Inc., Grand Rapids, Michigan

Interstate Transportation Equipment, Inc., Hopkins, South Carolina

Kerlin Bus Sales & Leasing, Inc., Silver Lake, Indiana

Matthews Buses Alliance, Inc., Orlando, Florida

Matthews Buses, Inc., Ballston Spa, New York

Mid-South Bus Center, Inc., Murfreesboro, Tennessee

New England Transit Sales, Inc., Tyngsboro, Massachusetts

Rohrer Bus, Duncannon, Pennsylvania

Schetky Bus and Van Sales, Inc., Portland, Oregon

Sonny Merryman, Inc., Evington, Virginia

Thomas Bus Texas, Houston, Texas

Transportation South, Inc., Pelham, Alabama

W.C. Cressey & Son, Inc., Kennebunk, Maine

For the second consecutive year, Thomas Built nominated five outstanding dealers from the President’s Club Platinum level to the top honor of 2023 Dealer of the Year. These nominees become the 2023 Honors Class.

Honors Class:

Interstate Transportation Equipment, Inc., Hopkins, South Carolina

Matthews Buses Alliance, Inc., Orlando, Florida

New England Transit Sales, Inc., Tyngsboro, Massachusetts

Rohrer Bus, Duncannon, Pennsylvania

Sonny Merryman, Inc., Evington, Virginia

About Thomas Built Buses:

Founded in 1916, Thomas Built Buses is a leading manufacturer of school buses in North America. Since the first Thomas Built bus rolled off the assembly line, the company has been committed to delivering the smartest and most innovative buses in North America. Learn more at https://thomasbuiltbuses.com or at https://www.facebook.com/thomasbuiltbuses.

Thomas Built Buses, Inc., headquartered in High Point, North Carolina, is a subsidiary of Daimler Truck North America LLC, a leading provider of comprehensive products and technologies for the commercial transportation industry. The company designs, engineers, manufactures and markets medium- and heavy-duty trucks, school buses, vehicle chassis and their associated technologies and components under the Freightliner, Western Star, Thomas Built Buses, Freightliner Custom Chassis Corp and Detroit brands. Daimler Truck North America is a subsidiary of Daimler Truck, one of the world’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers.