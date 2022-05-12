National Express Strengthens Position as Industry Transportation Leader in Electric Vehicles (EV) by Bolstering Expertise in EV Maintenance

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – National Express LLC (NELLC), a leader in transportation services, has further strengthened its position as a leader in the electric vehicle (EV) field with its team members’ recent participation in Lion Electric Co.’s debut Train the Trainer program, a three-day training program focused on EV maintenance. NELLC’s team members were specially invited as the very first group to participate in the program. This participation further supports National Express’ goal of transitioning to an all zero-emission fleet by 2040.

Several of National Express’ Traveling Technicians (MTs) and Compliance Training Managers (CTMs) participated in Lion Electric’s Train the Trainer program. Over the course of the three-day program, participants were extensively trained on how to safely replace components and diagnose issues with electric vehicles.

Training topics included: Lock Out Tag Out, Battery Management System, Propulsion System, Cooling and Charging Systems, Preventative Maintenance.

Upon completion of the program, participants are then certified to train others using their newly gained knowledge and skillsets, enabling all NELLC technicians to benefit from the training. National Express plans to establish its own internal EV maintenance certification program by leveraging and building on the training it received from Lion Electric.

National Express and Lion Electric Co. have collaborated on several occasions. Most recently, they wrapped up their participation in a vehicle-to-grid (V2G) bi-directional charging project with Con Edison in White Plains, NY; a first of its kind to be successfully deployed in the EV sphere.

“National Express and Lion Electric have a strong, collaborative relationship. We are constantly learning from each other,” said Stuart Bonsall, Director of Compliance and Training. “They are one of the leading suppliers and experts in the EV manufacturing field, and we are fortunate to have the opportunity to learn from and grow our relationship with them. Together, with our shared knowledge and skills, we are confident we can transform the transportation industry into a completely zero-emission zone.”

About National Express: National Express LLC (NELLC) is the North American subsidiary of National Express Group, PLC, one of the premier transportation firms in the United Kingdom. We operate across 34 states and three provinces. All organizations share a strong commitment to provide the highest level of transportation safety, quality transportation, outstanding customer service and positive employee relations. National Express School (NEXS) operates more than 22,500 school buses, serves more than 550 school districts in 34 states and three provinces, and transports more than 1.3 million students (*pre-Covid) on a daily basis. National Express Transit (NEXT) operations transport more than 22 million passengers annually with more than 2,800 vehicles. National Express Shuttle (WeDriveU) serves more than nine million corporate and university passengers annually. NELLC’s corporate headquarters, located in Lisle, Illinois, houses the administrative and corporate support functions for the organization. Our 290+ local customer service centers (CSCs) are supported by regional operations teams located throughout North