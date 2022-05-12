Student Transportation of America Receives Grant Funding to Expand Electric Vehicle Program into Pennsylvania

WALL, N.J., — Student Transportation of America (STA), an industry leader in student transportation, safety, and fleet services, is pleased to announce that with the help of the State of Pennsylvania and a grant from the Driving PA Forward-Truck and Bus Fleet Program, the organization is now expanding its electric vehicle (EV) pilot program into northern Pittsburgh. The move into Pennsylvania will mark a new milestone in organization’s ongoing effort to introduce battery-powered buses to city, suburban and rural communities across the nation. Through the grant, three new electric school buses will be integrated into STA’s current fleet serving the Pine-Richland School District in Allegheny County.

“We are thrilled that STA was awarded a grant from the Driving PA Forward-Truck and Bus Fleet Program,” said Gene Kowalczewski, Chief Operating Officer, STA. “This grant will go a long way to help us reach our company goals for greater sustainability. We are grateful for the support of the State of Pennsylvania and our partners at the Pine-Richland School District who recognize the value that electric vehicles bring to the transportation industry.”

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection recently awarded STA the grant to use toward the purchase of the new vehicles. The EV buses will supplement STA’s existing fleet of propane school buses serving routes in the Pine-Richland School District. STA has engaged International to manufacture the new buses and anticipates delivery of the new vehicles in 6 – 12 months. With the help of Duquesne Light, STA will be able to update its existing bus terminal servicing the district by installing Level 2 Electrical Vehicle charging stations

“We are extremely excited for Pine-Richland School District to be part of a pilot program for electric vehicle buses,” said Superintendent Dr. Brian Miller. “When we began our relationship with STA almost seven years ago, we chose to operate a propane fleet. Last summer, we extended the contract with STA as a key partner for another seven years with a continued emphasis on our propane fleet. The opportunity to be part of this EV pilot aligns directly with our strategic focus on sustainability. We are so proud and excited to see the environmental impact of this pilot and to use it as an opportunity to learn.”

To date, STA has replaced more than 2,700 diesel-engine school buses with alternative-fuel vehicles. The company has received a Green Fleet Magazine Sustainability All-Star Award for its leadership in the space. Through the help of grants, incentive projects, strategic partnerships and investments, STA plans to continue to expand its electric bus initiative into additional markets.

“Student Transportation of America has its sights on becoming an industry leader in the movement toward electric vehicles. Reducing our consumption of fossil fuels is not only the right thing to do for the environment, but the right thing to do for our communities and our valued business partners,” said Ron Halley, Vice President of Fleet and Facilities, STA. “We are happy to see the district embrace EV technology in the way it has. As in our other markets that became early adopters of EV, we are looking forward to seeing the efficiencies it brings to our fleet’s performance in the Pittsburgh area.”

About Student Transportation of America:

Founded in 1997, Student Transportation of America (STA) is an industry leader in school transportation, safety and fleet services. STA operates more than 16,000 vehicles, providing customers with the highest level of safe and reliable student transportation, management, logistics and technology solutions throughout the U.S. and Canada. Services are delivered by drivers, dispatchers, maintenance technicians, managers, information technology professionals and others, who are caring members of their local communities. For more information, please visit www.rideSTA.com