Durham School Services and School District of New Berlin Extend 20+ Year Partnership

NEW BERLIN, Wis. – Durham School Services (DSS), a leader in student transportation, and the School District of New Berlin, are well on their way to a three-decade partnership with their latest five-year extension. The new extension will run through 2029 and includes both regular and special education routes.

Durham School Services has served the New Berlin community since the early 2000’s. Throughout those years, DSS has remained dedicated to its role as a critical community partner by providing complimentary transportation services for various community events such as Fourth of July and Veteran celebrations and to the New Berlin Historical Society. Next month, the team will participate in their local hospital’s “Safety Saturday” event and have a school bus on display for kids to explore and learn about bus safety.

“The relationship between Durham and the school district spans over two decades,” said Patrick Miller, Chief Financial and Operations Officer, School District of New Berlin. “It is a special partnership built through mutual trust, reliability, understanding, and most importantly, the high regard for the safe transportation of our most precious cargo – our students. The Durham team does an exceptional job day in and day out and are always stepping up to the plate no matter the circumstances. We could not have asked for a better partner and are lucky to have Mike and his team part of the community.”

“I think this 20+ year partnership speaks for itself,” said Mike Bennett, New Berlin General Manager, Durham School Services. “It clearly represents the strong bonds and trust our teams have fostered over the years with the school, students, and community. As a student alumnus of the New Berlin school district, it has been a humbling and meaningful experience to see the hard work that goes into transporting students to school safely, and it makes me proud to have such an amazing team that is so dedicated to their craft and living up to the Company’s respectable reputation. It is evident that the school district sees this too, and we are grateful for their never-ending support and acknowledgment.”

