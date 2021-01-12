Proterra, Commercial Electric Vehicle Technology Leader, To Become Publicly Listed Through Transaction with ArcLight Clean Transition Corp.

BURLINGAME, Calif. and BOSTON, Mass. — Proterra Inc. (the “Company”), a leading innovator in commercial vehicle electrification technology, today announced that it will become publicly listed through a transaction with ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (Nasdaq: ACTCU, ACTC and ACTW) (“ArcLight”), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company. Upon closing, Proterra’s common stock is expected to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol PTRA. The transaction represents an enterprise value of $1.6 billion for Proterra.

Includes $415 Million PIPE investments anchored by Daimler Trucks as well as Franklin Templeton, Chamath Palihapitiya, Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, and funds and accounts managed by BlackRock

Proterra to have up to $825 Million in cash to fund growth

Diversified Provider of EV Technologies

Proterra is a high-growth commercial electric vehicle technology leader with over a decade of production experience. The Company has designed an end-to-end, flexible technology platform that delivers world-class performance and a low total cost of ownership to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end customers.

Proterra has three complementary businesses:

Proterra Powered: Delivering industry-leading battery systems and electrification solutions to commercial vehicle manufacturers;

Proterra Transit: Leading North America as the market’s #1 electric transit bus OEM; and

Proterra Energy: Offering end-to-end turnkey charging and energy management solutions.

The Company’s industry-leading battery systems have been proven in more than 16 million service miles driven by its fleet of transit vehicles and validated through partnerships with world-class commercial vehicle OEMs, such as Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation (FCCC), Thomas Built Buses, Van Hool, Bustech, and Optimal-EV. To date, Proterra has produced and delivered more than 300 megawatt-hours of battery systems, more than 550 heavy-duty electric transit buses and installed 54 megawatts of charging systems.

Proterra operates manufacturing facilities in California and South Carolina, as well as a state-of-the-art R&D lab in Silicon Valley.

The Company recently announced the opening of a new battery production line co-located in its electric transit bus manufacturing facility in Los Angeles County. This battery production line was established within a year and demonstrates Proterra’s ability to bring its scalable and capital efficient battery manufacturing process directly to commercial vehicle OEMs alongside their existing manufacturing. Following the close of the transaction, Jack Allen, Proterra’s Chairman and CEO, will continue to lead the Company, and Jake Erhard, President, CEO and Director of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp., will join Proterra’s board.

Management Comments

“After delivering our first electric transit bus a decade ago, Proterra has transformed into a diversified provider of electric vehicle technology solutions to help commercial vehicle manufacturers electrify their fleets. Our success is in no small part thanks to a dedicated team of employees that are committed to innovation and forward-thinking solutions,” said Jack Allen, Chairman and CEO of Proterra. “This transaction enables Proterra to take the next step towards our mission of advancing EV technology to deliver the world’s best performing commercial vehicles. In addition, it introduces a partner in ArcLight that has a shared focus on sustainability and renewable energy. We look forward to working closely with the ArcLight team as we create value for our shareholders and customers, scale our business to new levels and benefit the world around us.”

“We launched ArcLight Clean Transition with a clear goal of identifying and partnering with mission-driven companies with differentiated technology, compelling growth opportunities and a proven ability to execute,” said Jake Erhard, President, CEO and Director of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. “With a portfolio of leading-edge products, a substantial first-mover advantage over its competitors and a demonstrated ability to scale, Proterra perfectly fits these criteria. We look forward to working closely with the Proterra team to execute its strategic priorities and deliver shareholder value.”

Strong Financial Foundation

Proterra has generated strong results to date, including $193 million of expected 2020 revenue, $750 million in existing orders and backlog and 26% gross margin expansion over the last three years. Upon completion of the transaction, Proterra expects to have up to $825 million in cash to fund growth initiatives, including R&D and the expansion of its next-generation battery program. This new program is designed to improve the cost and performance of Proterra’s battery technology to enable the electrification of all commercial vehicle segments, helping reduce pollution, improve air quality, and safeguard the environment around the world.

Transaction Overview

The transaction has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both Proterra and ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. It is expected to close in the first half of 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including the approval of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp.’s shareholders. The transaction is expected to deliver approximately $648 million in cash at closing, including approximately $278 million of cash held in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp.’s trust account from its initial public offering in September 2020.

The transaction is further supported by a $415 million PIPE at $10.00 per share from key investors, including strategic partners Daimler Trucks and Constellation, existing investors Franklin Templeton, Broadscale, 40 North and G2VP, as well as new investors such as Chamath Palihapitiya, Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, Neuberger Berman Funds and affiliates of ArcLight. Proterra’s existing shareholders have agreed to convert 100 percent of their ownership stakes into the new company, and are expected to own more than 60 percent of the pro forma company at close.

Additional information about the proposed transaction, including a copy of the merger agreement and investor presentation, will be provided in a Current Report on Form 8-K

About Proterra

Proterra is a leader in the design and manufacture of zero-emission electric transit vehicles and EV technology solutions for commercial applications. With industry-leading durability and energy efficiency based on rigorous U.S. independent testing, Proterra products are proudly designed, engineered and manufactured in America, with offices in Silicon Valley, South Carolina, and Los Angeles. For more information, visit http://www.proterra.com and follow us on Twitter @Proterra_Inc.

About ArcLight Clean Transition Corp.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp., led by Chairman Daniel Revers and President and Chief Executive Officer Jake Erhard, focuses on market-leading companies that facilitate the decarbonization of industrial, government and consumer segments, targeting large addressable markets with differentiated technology and sustainable competitive advantages that enable the creation of substantial long-term value for shareholders. ArcLight prioritizes companies led by experienced management teams that embrace the potential to utilize ArcLight’s industry experience to maximize the value to shareholders.