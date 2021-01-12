Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Mesquite ISD Highlights COVID-19 School Bus Safety Procedures 
Multimedia

Mesquite ISD Highlights COVID-19 School Bus Safety Procedures 

By Taylor Hannon

Mesquite Independent School District, which serves a suburb east of Dallas, created an informational video to help students and parents visualize the new school bus safety protocols amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The one-and-a-half-minute video covers the district’s mask requirement, hand-hygiene expectations of students, and loading/unloading procedures. Other transportation changes implemented this school year include increased cleaning and ensuring ventilation, when applicable.

