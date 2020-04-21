Stertil-Koni Proud to Provide a “Lift” for New York’s Bravest

STEVENSVILLE, Md. — In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, The Fire Department of the City of New York (FDNY), the largest municipal fire department in the United States and the second largest in the world, has once again shown why its motto is so appropriate: “New York’s Bravest.”

In a city the size of New York, the scale of people and vehicles is enormous. FDNY employs more than 11,000 uniformed firefighters, 4,300 uniformed EMTs, paramedics, and nearly 1,900 civilian employees. And, while typical days are exceedingly busy, the requirements during the coronavirus outbreak have been herculean.

That’s why heavy duty bus lift and truck leader, Stertil-Koni, is so honored to support FDNY by providing, on short notice, three sets of its wireless Mobile Column Lifts – to help speed the repair and servicing of these essential vehicles.

As Brian Myles, Eastern Regional sales manager for Stertil-Koni, explains: “New York’s Bravest put their lives on the line every single day to save others. We thank them, are proud to support them, and want them to be safe.”

Stertil-Koni is the market leader in heavy duty vehicle lifts, notably bus lifts and truck lifts, and proudly serves municipalities, state agencies, school bus fleets, major corporations, the U.S. Military and more. Stertil-Koni’s breadth of products meets all ranges of lifting needs and includes portable lifts such as Mobile Column Lifts, 2-post, 4-post, inground piston lifts, platform lifts, and its axle-engaging, inground, scissor lift configuration, ECOLIFT. The company’s innovative, inground telescopic piston DIAMONDLIFT is now available with an optional Continuous Recess system, ideal for low clearance vehicles. Stertil-Koni USA is headquartered in Stevensville, Maryland with production facilities in Europe, The Netherlands, and Streator, Illinois.