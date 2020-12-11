Friday, December 11, 2020
Thomas Built Buses Awarded Sourcewell Contract to Simplify Bidding Process

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Thomas Built Buses has been awarded a competitively solicited contract by Sourcewell to offer educational, governmental or nonprofit organizations new school buses. Thomas Built was awarded the Sourcewell contract following a rigorous request for proposal process resulting in contracts that meet, or exceed, local procurement requirements.

“The bidding process for school buses can be an incredibly challenging process,” said Jed Routh, vice president of sales, service and marketing at Thomas Built Buses. “By earning an awarded contract with Sourcewell, we hope to streamline that process for many districts – thereby saving them time and money along the way. We are thrilled to serve Sourcewell clients, and we look forward to this relationship having a positive impact on our customers.”

Sourcewell is a self-sustaining government organization offering a cooperative purchasing program with more than 400 competitively solicited contracts to government, education and nonprofit entities throughout North America. By utilizing Sourcewell contracts, participating school districts save time and money by capturing the buying power of more than 50,000 organizations.

Learn more about Sourcewell on the Thomas Built Buses website. If you are already a Sourcewell member, you can contact your dealer and mention contract 063020-TBB to discuss how you can use Sourcewell to satisfy the bidding process on the purchase of Thomas Built products.

About Thomas Built Buses

Founded in 1916, Thomas Built Buses is a leading manufacturer of school buses in North America. Since the first Thomas Built bus rolled off the assembly line, the company has been committed to delivering the smartest and most innovative buses in North America. Learn more at ThomasBuiltBuses.com or at https://www.facebook.com/thomasbuiltbuses.
Thomas Built Buses, Inc., headquartered in High Point, N.C., is a subsidiary of Daimler Trucks North America LLC, the largest heavy-duty truck manufacturer in North America and a leading manufacturer of class 4-8 vehicles. Daimler Trucks North America produces and markets commercial vehicles under the Freightliner, Western Star and Thomas Built Buses nameplates. Daimler Trucks North America is a Daimler company.

