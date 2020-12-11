Friday, December 11, 2020
Home Wire Reports Federal Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse Finds 46K Driver Drug-Related Violations
Wire Reports

Federal Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse Finds 46K Driver Drug-Related Violations

By Ruth Newton

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) online database containing information on commercial driver license holders’ drug and alcohol violations recorded 46,000 failed drug tests during the first 10 months of its operation, reported Transport Topic News.

Reportedly marijuana was the leading failed test, with 24,000 violations discovered. There were more than 6,650 failed tests for cocaine use, and 4,280 for amphetamines. The tests were reported on the FMCSA’s Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse which can be used by law enforcement officials, driver licensing agencies and carriers to screen a commercial driver for violations.

According to the FMCSA website, “The Clearinghouse contains records of violations of drug and alcohol prohibitions, including positive drug or alcohol test results and test refusals. When a driver completes the return-to-duty (RTD) process and follow-up testing plan, this information is also recorded in the Clearinghouse.”

“The worrying number for me is the 38,000 drivers who had a violation that haven’t completed the return-to-duty process,” said David Yessen, FMCSA’s compliance division chief. “That’s something that we will be keeping an eye on.”

Yessen shared the results of the Clearinghouse database during a virtual presentation at the American Trucking Associations’ Safety, Security and Human Resources National Conference, and urged more carriers to register with the database.

Yessen explained that there are currently 1.3 million drivers registered on the Clearinghouse database. “Ideally, that’s a number we would like to see go higher because we know that number [of carriers] is a lot higher than that,” he added.

FMCSA is reportedly asking employers to file their employee checks as soon as possible, pending the Jan. 6 inquiry deadline.

Previous articleThomas Built Buses Awarded Sourcewell Contract to Simplify Bidding Process

RELATED ARTICLES

Wire Reports

Alberta School Bus Driver’s Home Destroyed in Fire, Still Reports to Work

A school bus driver in Alberta went to work for her morning route the day after her home was destroyed in a fire, reported...
Read more
Wire Reports

Ontario Boy Dead After Being Hit By Vehicle While Waiting for School Bus

An elementary school student in Port Hope, Ontario died after being struck by a car while waiting for the school bus with his sister,...
Read more
Wire Reports

Arizona Native American Students Face Struggles with Virtual Learning Amid COVID-19

Navajo Nation students near Flagstaff, Arizona, are facing challenges with virtual learning, reported AP News. There is a single school campus located within Piñon Unified...
Read more
Wire Reports

Texas School Bus Driver Dies from Complications Associated with COVID-19

A school bus driver in Mesquite, Texas, located east of Dallas, died after contracting COVID-19, reported The Dallas Morning News. Clarkster Toure, a 12-year veteran...
Read more
Wire Reports

New York City Elementary Schoolchildren Headed Back to In-Person Classes

In an abrupt about-face, Mayor Bill DeBlasio reacted to a widespread backlash and reversed a decision made on Nov. 18 to close all schools...
Read more
Wire Reports

South Carolina Eighth Grader Dies After Seizure on School Bus

A 13-year-old student in Piedmont, South Carolina, located northwest of Columbia, died after having a seizure on a school bus, reported WYFF 4. Kirsten Volzka,...
Read more

Digital Editions

Digital Editions

November 2020

This month’s issue features articles on the transportation director of the year, Todd Watkins of Montgomery County Public Schools...
Read more

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Digital Editions

Buyer’s Guide 2020

Find the latest vehicle production data, state student ridership and budget reports, industry trends and contact information for state,...
Read more

Multimedia

Poll

Are you holding holiday celebrations for your staff?
91 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.