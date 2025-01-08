Thomas Built Buses unveils next-gen electric school bus with second-generation Jouley

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Thomas Built Buses, a leading manufacturer of school buses in North America, today announced the launch of the second-generation Saf-T-Liner C2 Jouley battery-electric school bus. As the second iteration of its flagship electric school bus, originally introduced in 2017, the Jouley incorporates customer-driven improvements and technological advancements to create a product that excels in efficiency, performance and serviceability.

Enhanced efficiency with the Accelera 14Xe eAxle

At the core of the second-generation Jouley is the 14Xe eAxle from Accelera by Cummins, the zero-emissions brand of Cummins Inc. This next-generation traction technology is backed by 25 years and one billion miles of real-world transportation experience. A compact, all-in-one power source, the 14Xe eAxle integrates the motor, two-speed transmission, disc brakes and rear-drive gear set into one package mounted on the rear axle. It removes the need for a traditional driveshaft, making the drivetrain lighter, more efficient and reducing complexity. This design, coupled with Accelera’s ELFA inverter, delivers power directly to the wheels, enhancing acceleration and torque for a smoother ride.

Optimized performance with the Accelera eAxle and the Proterra 800V Battery

The second-generation Jouley is equipped with an 800-volt Proterra battery system that improves startability, gradeability and acceleration. The higher voltage along with the eAxle makes it ideal for diverse terrains, including hills and mountains. This upgrade also supports the integration of additional components like air conditioning, heaters and other essential features without compromising performance.

Streamlined serviceability

The streamlined design of the eAxle simplifies maintenance by reducing the number of moving parts and centralizing major components, which leads to lower service costs and improved uptime for school districts.

The second-generation Jouley electric school bus also features a new 12-by-12-inch toe board floor access panel that allows direct access to high-voltage junction box connectors without removing the battery packs. Additionally, the body heating loop surge tank has been relocated to the left side of the bus, providing even easier access and further simplifying maintenance tasks. These enhancements are designed to streamline diagnostics and repairs, enabling technicians to work more efficiently and get buses back on the road even faster.

Continuing the legacy of electric school bus innovation

The second-generation Jouley offers a new 219-inch wheelbase, a highly requested feature by customers that accommodates up to 60 passengers. Accelera’s eAxle enables shorter wheelbase architectures, significantly improving the overall maneuverability of the vehicle and making the bus ideal for navigating tight spaces and fitting into service bays.

The new liquid-crystal display (LCD) digital dash aligns with current automotive technology, offering drivers a more advanced and intuitive interface. The LCD dash supports a wider range of visual information, including crucial diagnostics and operational data. The integration of more detailed information and animations compared to previous instrumentation makes it easier to operate the bus safely and efficiently. Future updates can be implemented through software alone, enabling Thomas Built to provide ongoing technological enhancements without hardware changes.

“We are proud to introduce the second generation of our Saf-T-Liner C2 Jouley, a product that reflects our commitment to innovation, meeting the evolving needs of our customers and driving the future of sustainable student transportation,” said T.J. Reed, president and CEO of Thomas Built Buses. “With features that enhance efficiency, performance and serviceability, the new Jouley delivers unmatched value for both current electric bus operators and new adopters who are ready to embrace cleaner, smarter solutions.”

“Partnering with Thomas Built Buses to deliver the next-generation eAxle technology for the Jouley is an exciting step to decarbonize commercial transportation,” said Brian Wilson, general manager of eMobility for Accelera. “The 14Xe eAxle elevates expectations for performance, efficiency and serviceability, setting a new standard for the industry. School buses are an ideal application for electrification, and we are excited about the positive impact this innovation will have on communities and the environment.”

Production of the second-generation Jouley in the 219-inch wheelbase has already begun. Additional wheelbase options will be coming in 2025.

As the Electric Bus Authority, Thomas Built Buses continues to expand and optimize its lineup and service offerings, including infrastructure consulting. Learn more about the second generation of the Jouley electric school bus.

About Thomas Built Buses:

Founded in 1916, Thomas Built Buses is a leading manufacturer of school buses in North America. Since the first Thomas Built bus rolled off the assembly line, the company has been committed to delivering the smartest and most innovative buses in North America. Learn more at https://thomasbuiltbuses.com or at https://www.facebook.com/thomasbuiltbuses.

Thomas Built Buses, Inc., headquartered in High Point, North Carolina, is a subsidiary of Daimler Truck North America LLC, a leading provider of comprehensive products and technologies for the commercial transportation industry. The company designs, engineers, manufactures and markets medium- and heavy-duty trucks, school buses, vehicle chassis and their associated technologies and components under the Freightliner, Western Star, Thomas Built Buses, Freightliner Custom Chassis Corp and Detroit brands. Daimler Truck North America is a subsidiary of Daimler Truck, one of the world’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers.