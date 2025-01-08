EPA Extends 2024 Clean School Bus Program Rebate Application Deadline

School bus operators and interested parties have five additional days to submit applications for the fourth iteration of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program rebate for 2024.

EPA announced Tuesday it extended the deadline from Jan. 9 to Jan. 14 at 4 p.m. Eastern, so it could be “responsive to stakeholder feedback.”

All told about $965 million is available to public school districts, tribal governments, school bus contractors, OEMs, electrification-as-a-service providers, and nonprofit school transportation associations. For this rebate, EPA increased the number of low- and zero-emissions school buses that could be funded, from 25 to 50. The rebates will also fund up to $375,000 for an electric school bus, up to $45,000 for a CNG bus, and up to $30,000 for a propane bus.

Additional funding includes up to $20,000 per bus for ADA-compliant buses equipped with wheelchair lifts, and up to $20,000 per bus for increased shipping costs for school districts located in Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, American Samoa, and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

Advertisement

Priority is given to high-need school districts and low-income areas, rural school districts identified with NCES locale code “43-Rural: Remote,” Bureau of Indian Education-funded school districts, and school districts receiving basic support payments for children residing on Indian land.

Prioritized applicants receive preference in the selection process and a higher rebate value per bus.

Related: EPA Awards Clean Heavy-Duty Vehicles Grant Program Funds Nationwide

Related: Fourth Funding Opportunity for EPA Clean School Bus Program Opens

Related: Inspector General Report Cites Inefficiencies in EPA Clean School Bus Program