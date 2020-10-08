Thursday, October 8, 2020
Home Industry Releases Tyler Technologies Wins “Coolest Overall Technology” at STN Bus Technology Summit
Industry Releases

Tyler Technologies Wins “Coolest Overall Technology” at STN Bus Technology Summit

PLANO, Texas — Tyler Technologies, Inc. announced today that its student transportation solutions received the “Coolest Overall Technology” award at the inaugural Bus Technology Summit (BTS), hosted by School Transportation News. The innovation awards were voted on by the audience of more than 1,250 summit participants.

“This award is a testament to the way Tyler approaches solutions for our clients,” said Ted Thien, vice president and general manager of Tyler’s student transportation group. “We don’t see ourselves as a creator of only software, or hardware, or mobile apps, but as an end-to-end partner for every aspect of the work student transportation professionals do each day.”

During the virtual summit Tyler debuted its new training module for its Traversa and Versatrans solutions, which is already being used by districts in California to streamline complex state reporting requirements. Additionally, Ted Thien and Lead Product Analyst Brian Krufchinski presented on what school transportation leaders should expect from technology partners during a pandemic, highlighting the many resources and features Tyler created in response to the changing needs of its clients. One of these is the Tyler Bus Attendance solution, an intuitive mobile app and low-cost solution that allows school districts to share ridership data without the need to implement on-vehicle hardware. Tyler Bus Attendance offers school transportation providers a low-cost alternative to the robust student tracking capabilities that come with the Tyler Drive on-board tablet, allowing each district or contractor to choose the ridership and contact tracing solution right for them.

Tyler has more than 2,200 active routing software clients and is the only provider to offer a full transportation management suite, including GPS and in-vehicle tablets, alongside routing software.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 26,000 successful installations across more than 10,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler was named to Forbes’ “Best Midsize Employers” list in 2019 and has been recognized three times on Forbes’ “Most Innovative Growth Companies” list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

Previous articleTexas Mother Petitions for Daughter to Ride School Bus
Next articleBeverly, Massachusetts Unveils Its First Battery-Electric School Bus

RELATED ARTICLES

Industry Releases

Beverly, Massachusetts Unveils Its First Battery-Electric School Bus

BEVERLY, Mass. – The City of Beverly and Beverly Public Schools today unveiled its first all-electric school bus, marking a significant milestone as the...
Read more
Industry Releases

First Student Safety Manager Named National Safety Council Rising Star of Safety

CINCINNATI, Ohio — A member of the First Student safety team is recognized for demonstrating a strong commitment to safety in the workplace. Wichita-based...
Read more
Industry Releases

Hundreds of Blue Bird Electric School Buses Deployed Throughout the United States

Fort Valley, GA — Electric vehicles have experienced significant growth in the past decade, and school buses are no exception. Since their introduction in...
Read more
Industry Releases

Durham School Services Proudly Brings Industry-Leading Safety Standards to the Students of Boise School District

Lisle, IL and Boise, ID — Durham School Services, a leader in student transportation, proudly brings industry-leading safety standards to the students of Boise...
Read more
Industry Releases

Transfinder Solutions Named ‘Most Innovative’ at Bus Technology Summit

Schenectady, NY — Transfinder Corp. was selected by attendees of the industry’s first Bus Technology Summit as the creators of the Most Innovative Software,...
Read more
Industry Releases

Zonar Wins Most Innovative App Award at Inaugural School Transportation News Bus Technology Summit

Seattle, Wash. — Zonar, the leader in smart fleet technology, today announced that Zonar MyView and Zonar OTAir. received the “Most Innovative App” award...
Read more

Digital Editions

Digital Editions

October 2020

This month’s issue features articles on this year’s ‘Rising Stars’ as well as articles on tablets, grants, and more. Read...
Read more

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Digital Editions

Buyer’s Guide 2020

Find the latest vehicle production data, state student ridership and budget reports, industry trends and contact information for state,...
Read more

Multimedia

Poll

Is your school district or bus company short school bus drivers?
99 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.