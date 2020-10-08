Tyler Technologies Wins “Coolest Overall Technology” at STN Bus Technology Summit

PLANO, Texas — Tyler Technologies, Inc. announced today that its student transportation solutions received the “Coolest Overall Technology” award at the inaugural Bus Technology Summit (BTS), hosted by School Transportation News. The innovation awards were voted on by the audience of more than 1,250 summit participants.

“This award is a testament to the way Tyler approaches solutions for our clients,” said Ted Thien, vice president and general manager of Tyler’s student transportation group. “We don’t see ourselves as a creator of only software, or hardware, or mobile apps, but as an end-to-end partner for every aspect of the work student transportation professionals do each day.”

During the virtual summit Tyler debuted its new training module for its Traversa and Versatrans solutions, which is already being used by districts in California to streamline complex state reporting requirements. Additionally, Ted Thien and Lead Product Analyst Brian Krufchinski presented on what school transportation leaders should expect from technology partners during a pandemic, highlighting the many resources and features Tyler created in response to the changing needs of its clients. One of these is the Tyler Bus Attendance solution, an intuitive mobile app and low-cost solution that allows school districts to share ridership data without the need to implement on-vehicle hardware. Tyler Bus Attendance offers school transportation providers a low-cost alternative to the robust student tracking capabilities that come with the Tyler Drive on-board tablet, allowing each district or contractor to choose the ridership and contact tracing solution right for them.

Tyler has more than 2,200 active routing software clients and is the only provider to offer a full transportation management suite, including GPS and in-vehicle tablets, alongside routing software.

