DATTCO Announces Kyle DeVivo as New Chief Operating Officer

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. – DATTCO, a leader in transportation services for over 100 years, is excited to announce the promotion of Kyle A. DeVivo to the role of Chief Operating Officer.

Kyle DeVivo, who has been with DATTCO for numerous years, and has previously excelled in various key roles within the company, including Special Projects Manager, Director of Employee Relations, Terminal Manager, and most recently, Assistant Vice President of Sales for the Motor Coach & Tour division. His broad experience and deep understanding of the company’s operations have prepared him to lead DATTCO into the future.

In his new role as COO, Kyle will oversee the operations of both the Motor Coach & Tour and School Bus divisions. “Kyle has been an integral part of our team, demonstrating unwavering dedication and a profound understanding of our operations,” said Don DeVivo, President of DATTCO. “His leadership skills and commitment to excellence are vital as we continue to strive for the highest standards in the transportation industry.”

The DATTCO family is proud to support Kyle in his new position and is confident in his ability to bring valuable insights and leadership to enhance the company’s service offerings. We look forward to continuing DATTCO’s legacy of excellence and innovation in transportation with the assurance he is at the wheel!

About DATTCO, Inc.

DATTCO is a premier transportation company headquartered in Connecticut since 1924. With over 100 years of industry experience, DATTCO has been providing high-quality transportation solutions, including motorcoach and tour services, school bus division, and more. For additional information, please contact Marketing@DATTCO.com or visit our website at DATTCO.com